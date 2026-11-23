A Johannesburg metropolitan police officer faces serious allegations at the Madlanga commission for allegedly helping cartel member Katiso Molefe evade police surveillance using state resources.

A Johannesburg metropolitan police department officer is facing severe accusations of compromising law enforcement operations by allegedly assisting a known criminal associate. The allegations center on Johannes Mokgatle, a JMPD official who reportedly used his official position and state resources to aid Katiso Molefe, a person linked to cartel activities. These serious claims were brought to light during proceedings at the Madlanga commission of inquiry, which is tasked with investigating alleged criminal infiltration within the criminal justice system.

Counter-Intelligence Officer Reveals Details of Interference

Witness C, a Gauteng police counter-intelligence officer, provided testimony detailing how Mokgatle allegedly interfered with a specific police operation on December 6, 2024. According to the witness, Mokgatle ran the registration number of a vehicle that was keeping Mr. Molefe under observation and then confronted the occupants of that vehicle. After determining the occupants were police, Mokgatle reportedly reported back to Mr. Molefe, revealing their identity. Mr. Molefe was subsequently arrested on the same day. Witness C explicitly stated that this conduct did not constitute proper police work, describing it instead as counter-surveillance carried out using police resources for the benefit of a subject of interest.

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Allegations of Repeated Misconduct and Unauthorized Use

The counter-intelligence officer further alleged that the incident on December 6, 2024, was not an isolated lapse in judgment but part of a pattern of behavior. Witness C claimed that Mokgatle had provided similar assistance on November 21, 2021, by checking the registration number of a vehicle spotted at Mr. Molefe's house. The allegations emerged on Monday, highlighting concerns about the integrity of officers who may be turning state resources against law enforcement efforts. These claims suggest a potential breach of protocol where an officer on sick leave was permitted to go home, yet still engaged in activities that compromised ongoing surveillance operations.

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Mokgatle's Statement Contradicts Allegations of Malice

Johannes Mokgatle has not yet presented his live version of events before the commission, as his appearance was postponed after he was admitted to an intensive care unit last week. However, he submitted a statement to the commission detailing his perspective on the December 6 incident. Mokgatle claimed that after reporting for duty, he received a telephone call from Mr. Molefe, who reported a suspicious BMW X3 parked in his street, a few houses away from his home. Mokgatle stated that he drove to Mr. Molefe's residence, where Mr. Molefe entered his vehicle, and they proceeded to the location of the suspicious car.

Investigation Continues Amidst Broader Corruption Probe

In his statement, Mokgatle described checking the registration number of the BMW X3 before approaching it. He alleged that he exited the vehicle, leaving Mr. Molefe behind, and confronted the occupants. The driver of the BMW introduced himself as Constable Mashego of the South African Police Service. Mokgatle claimed he returned to his vehicle, informed Mr. Molefe that the occupants were indeed police, and then dropped Mr. Molefe off at his home. Later that day, Mr. Molefe's son, Neo, contacted Mokgatle to inform him that his father had been arrested. The hearing continues as the commission seeks to determine the extent of any coordinated efforts to undermine police operations.