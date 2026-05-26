Johannesburg MMC Sithembiso Zungu Under Investigation for Assault and Extortion Allegations

Sithembiso Zungu, the City of Johannesburg's MMC for Group Corporate and Shared Services, is under police investigation for assault and extortion allegations. A community activist has opened a case against him, claiming to have been assaulted during a violent confrontation in Vlakfontein. The ANC has referred him to its disciplinary committee for extortion allegations.

Johannesburg MMC Sithembiso Zungu is under police investigation after a community activist opened a case of assault against him following a violent confrontation in Vlakfontein .

The ANC has referred him to its disciplinary committee over extortion allegations. A community activist claims to have been assaulted during the clash, prompting him to open a case against Zungu and four associates. Zungu is the City’s MMC for Group Corporate and Shared Services, overseeing all the City’s entities.

The complainant, who has requested anonymity, alleges that Zungu and his associates beat up the first complainant and then the second, both accompanied by the police, in full view of the police





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Johannesburg MMC Sithembiso Zungu Police Investigation Assault Extortion Allegations ANC Disciplinary Committee Vlakfontein Construction Projects Construction Mafia Roadworks Golden Highway Lehae Housing Project Interdict Contempt Of Court Business Forum Subcontracts Work

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