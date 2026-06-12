Johannesburg Mayoral Race Divided as ANC Factions Clash Over Candidate Selection

A deep division within the ANC's Johannesburg regional structure has thrown the mayoral nomination process into disarray, with two factions backing different candidates and raising concerns about procedural fairness.

The race to select the African National Congress's mayoral candidate for the City of Johannesburg remains unresolved and deeply contentious, as two internal factions continue to deadlock over who should represent the party in the metro.

The conflict centres on the regional executive committee's (REC) decision to nominate regional chairperson Loyiso Masuku as the sole candidate, effectively sidelining the incumbent mayor, Dada Morero. This move has sparked allegations of a manipulated process and demands for a rerun, threatening to delay the party's final submission to its national headquarters, Luthuli House. The dispute highlights the persistent factional battles within the ANC's Johannesburg region and raises questions about the integrity of its internal democratic mechanisms.

According to reports, the Johannesburg REC submitted Masuku's name as the sole candidate after a meeting where the committee resolved that regional office bearers (ROBs) would deliberate on the broader pool of names before finalising the list. This decision was made amid concerns about potential leaks of other shortlisted candidates, which reportedly include figures like Nhlanhla Lux, Reverend Frank Chikane, Chichi Maponya, and Jabu Moleketi.

However, the veterans' league and women's league within the region had independently nominated Morero, Eunice Mgqina, and Nomya Mnisi. Meisi Maluleke, chairperson of the veterans' league in Johannesburg, confirmed their nomination but refused to disclose the name, stating, "I cannot disclose that. I'm a veteran; we love them all but we cannot disclose.

" This divergence in nomination procedures has fueled accusations that the process was not applied consistently across different ANC structures. Morero's camp is demanding that the final decision rest solely with the full REC membership through a vote, rather than being delegated to the ROBs. Insiders argue that the names submitted to Luthuli House are strategically crafted to favour Masuku, as the other candidates are seen as unlikely to accept the mayoral position.

A senior ANC source explained the established practice: the REC should receive nominations, deliberate on a wider pool, and then vote to narrow the field to three names, which then proceed through provincial oversight structures. The source expressed concern that the provincial task team (PTT), responsible for ensuring compliance, was often absent, undermining the consistency of oversight.

"The PTT is supposed to oversee the process, provide the ballot papers and ensure the three highest-scoring candidates are selected through a proper vote," the source said. In response to these irregularities, Morero's allies plan to file a formal complaint with the party's electoral committee, chaired by former President Kgalema Motlanthe. They argue that the process used to finalise the Johannesburg list was unfair and must be rerun.

This move is informed by a precedent in Tshwane, where the electoral committee ordered a rerun after similar complaints. However, an electoral committee source stated that no formal disputes had yet been received from Johannesburg, though the committee was awaiting the region's list, which was due on Tuesday.

The source confirmed that the only dispute received concerned Tshwane, where regional treasurer and four other REC members had complained about the absence of both a ROB meeting and an REC meeting to nominate candidates, as well as issues regarding the qualifications of some initial listees. An REC member aligned with Masuku's camp defended the process, asserting that all REC members had the opportunity to submit names and that the ROBs merely made the final selection based on those submissions.

This member claimed that Morero was excluded not due to factionalism but because the ROBs believed he would not be electorally viable in Johannesburg.

"In the entire REC of 27 members, Dada has the support of about five members," the source stated, suggesting Morero lacks broad support. Meanwhile, regional chairperson Bonzo Modise in Tshwane reportedly declined to be considered as a candidate, adding another layer of complexity to the ANC's candidate selections in key metros. The stalemate in Johannesburg underscores the intense factional warfare within the ANC, particularly in Gauteng's economic heartland.

With the 2026 local elections approaching, the party's ability to present a unified, credible candidate will be crucial to retaining control of the metro. The ongoing procedural fights, however, indicate deep-seated divisions that could weaken its campaign. The electoral committee's pending review will be a critical test of the party's capacity to resolve internal disputes and enforce its own rules.

Until a resolution is reached, the mayoral candidature for Johannesburg remains in flux, with the faction backing Masuku appearing to have the upper hand but facing determined opposition from Morero's supporters





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Johannesburg ANC Mayor Dada Morero Loyiso Masuku Nomination Process Factionalism Luthuli House

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