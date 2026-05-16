Johannesburg mayoral candidate Mlungisi Mabaso chosen by IFP

Mlungisi Mabaso, MMC for Human Settlements in the City of Johannesburg (CoJ) and national secretary of the IFP Youth Brigade, has been named as the Inkatha Freedom Party’s (IFP) mayoral candidate for the city. Mabaso expressed his commitment to creating jobs, revitalizing townships, and restoring the culture of service and discipline in local government.

Johannesburg Human Settlements MMC Mlungisi Mabaso announced as the city’s mayoral candidate on Saturday, 16 May 2026 at Soweto. Mabaso is MMC for Human Settlements in the CoJ and serves as the national secretary of the IFP Youth Brigade.

Mabaso said IFP cares about youth empowerment as the party has deployed young people into strategic positions. His plans for the city as mayor include upgrading sports fields, stadiums, and recreational facilities, supporting youth development and anti-drug programs, promoting township tourism and heritage routes, and reviving Johannesburg’s identity as a leading African cultural city





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