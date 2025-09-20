Johannesburg Mayoral Candidate Campaigns on City's Failures, Citing Ramaphosa's Remarks

A mayoral candidate in Johannesburg launched her campaign by focusing on the city's challenges, including power and water cuts, and crime. She referenced President Ramaphosa's comments on the failures of current governance.

Addressing party members in Mofolo, Soweto, the mayoral candidate for Johannesburg framed her campaign for the city's highest office around a stark assessment of its current state. Her address focused on the numerous failures plaguing the metropolis, presenting these as the primary motivation for change. These included persistent power outages, frequent water supply interruptions, and a concerning rise in crime rates, all of which she attributed to ineffective governance.

The candidate underscored the weight of these issues, emphasizing their impact on the daily lives of Johannesburg residents and using these challenges as the foundation of her appeal for support. The campaign strategy appeared to center on highlighting the shortcomings of the existing administration and presenting an alternative vision of the city’s future.\The candidate's speech also strategically incorporated a discussion of President Ramaphosa’s recent remarks, turning them into a key element of her campaign narrative. She quoted the President, framing his comments as implicit recognition of the city's current struggles. This reference served to strengthen the candidate's argument that the existing governmental structure was not only inadequate but also failing to meet the basic needs of its citizens. The use of Ramaphosa's words, whether direct or indirect, helped to amplify the message that the current leadership was not delivering on its promises. She positioned her party as the solution to these problems, offering a contrasting vision of efficient and effective governance. The candidate's use of the President's statements offered a perceived endorsement of her party's approach to governance, leveraging it to galvanize support for her candidacy and differentiate her party from the current administration.\The mayoral candidate also highlighted the President’s earlier statements about municipalities governed by different parties, turning these into a point of departure for her campaign. Ramaphosa had observed that both ANC and DA-led municipalities could learn from one another. While the DA municipalities were generally perceived as strong on compliance and financial management, he noted that they often lagged behind in areas of social and economic transformation. The President’s remarks provided an opportunity for the candidate to critique the performance of both the current and the alternative models of governance, implying that neither was fully achieving its stated goals. This approach enabled her to carefully navigate the complex political terrain. She was careful to highlight the alleged weaknesses of both approaches in her political presentation, allowing her to portray her party's approach as a superior middle ground, capable of addressing both economic efficiency and social transformation needs. This allows her to create the perception of a balanced approach that would ultimately benefit the greatest number of citizens





