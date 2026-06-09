Johannesburg Mayor Morero Blames Predecessor Mashaba for City's Dysfunction During SCOPA Hearing

During his first appearance before SCOPA, Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero blamed his predecessor Herman Mashaba for the city's poor financial state, pointing to over 500 Auditor-General findings and a risk-averse revenue department culture. The heated exchange with ActionSA's Alan Beesley highlights ongoing political blame-shifting as the city faces fiscal crisis and potential funding withholding.

Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero has launched a pointed critique against his predecessor Herman Mashaba , attributing part of the city's ongoing operational and financial challenges to the former administration's tenure.

The exchange occurred during Morero's inaugural appearance before Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA), where he faced rigorous questioning from members of the opposition, notably Alan Beesley of ActionSA. Beesley pressed Morero on the city's precarious fiscal state, citing over 500 adverse findings from the Auditor-General for the 2024/25 audit cycle-a number he used to describe the municipality's financial statements as "pathetic.

" The confrontation highlights the deepening political friction as the nation approaches the pivotal 2024 national and municipal elections, with accountability for Johannesburg's woes becoming a central campaign battleground. In his defence, Morero shifted blame to Mashaba's leadership from 2016 to 2019, arguing that the foundational dysfunction was entrenched during that period.

He specifically pointed to revenue collection failures, contending that departmental employees became risk-averse and disengaged due to a pervasive fear of corruption allegations-a culture he implied was fostered under Mashaba's watch. Morero also underscored the inexperience of Margaret Arnolds of the African Independent Congress (AIC), whom the ANC placed in charge of the city's finance committee, noting that Mashaba himself only possesses a matriculation certificate.

This remark was intended to question the qualifications of political figures entrusted with complex municipal management. The debate encapsulates the broader crisis in Johannesburg, a metropolis that once served as South Africa's economic Engine but now grapples with crippling service delivery protests, a ballooning debt book, and institutional decay. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has previously signalled severe consequences, reiterating a threat to withhold the city's July 2024 equitable share funds if an unfunded budget persists.

This conditional funding underscores the national government's diminishing patience and its willingness to exert pressure on a municipality it views as fiscally reckless. The SCOPA hearing thus becomes a microcosm of the national struggle to enforce fiscal discipline amidst partisan politics. For ActionSA, a party built on an anti-corruption platform, the审计 findings provide potent ammunition to discredit the ANC's stewardship.

Conversely, the ANC's delegation sought to frame the city's difficulties as legacies of DA and Mashaba-era mismanagement, attempting to absolve the current coalition government of full responsibility. The public discourse, saturated with accusations and counter-accusations, often obscures the tangible impacts on residents: intermittent water supply, collapsing infrastructure, and a deteriorating business climate. Ultimately, the political sparring between Morero and Beesley reveals a cycle of blame-shifting that offers little immediate remedy.

With the elections looming, each party is incentivized to highlight the other's failures rather than propose collaborative solutions. The true test for Johannesburg lies not in parliamentary rhetoric but in the ability of its leadership to restore confidence, implement credible turnaround strategies, and reverse a downward trajectory that threatens the city's very viability.

The Auditor-General's damning report, coupled with the Treasury's funding ultimatum, should serve as an impetus for urgent, technocratic intervention-yet the tone of the hearing suggests that partisan grandstanding will continue to dominate the narrative





ewnupdates / 🏆 30. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Johannesburg Dada Morero Herman Mashaba Actionsa SCOPA Auditor-General Financial Mismanagement City Of Johannesburg Elections 2024 Alan Beesley

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EXCLUSIVE: Masuku advances, Morero misses out as ANC considers Nhlanhla Lux, Frank Chikane, Chichi Maponya and Jabu Moleketi for Johannesburg mayorAlthough the REC has decided on Masuku, the ROBs have been mandated to choose two out of the four proposed names

Read more »

Johannesburg Mayor to Face Scopa Over Audit Findings and SIU InvestigationsJohannesburg Executive Mayor Dada Morero will appear before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) to address the city's 2024/2025 audit outcomes and Special Investigating Unit investigations. The Office of the Auditor General flagged concerns including unfunded budgets, unauthorized expenditure, and massive revenue losses. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana previously wrote to Morero about an unfunded or fictional budget, a reported R25 billion debt burden, liquidity pressures, and allegations of unlawful financial commitments.

Read more »

'A very sad indictment': How Morero chooses his MMCsJohannesburg Mayor Dada Morero was before Scopa where he also blamed Herman Mashaba for the state of the city.

Read more »

Data Software Engineer (Python, FastAPI, SQL) – Hybrid - Johannesburg - Gauteng JohannesburgENVIRONMENT: A dynamic provider of cutting-edge Financial Security is looking for a Data | Software Engineer who will contribute to the design, development, and maintenance of modern data-driven applications and services that support their strategic technology initiatives and the broader South African financial market ecosystem.

Read more »