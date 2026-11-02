Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero Requests R13bn for Water Infrastructure Overhaul

Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero outlines an urgent R13bn investment plan to replace ageing pipes, reduce 44% water losses, and restore reliable supply to residents.

Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero has announced that the city requires an urgent investment of approximately R13 billion to overhaul its ageing water infrastructure and address massive water losses that have left thousands of households without supply. The statement was made on Monday afternoon during a media briefing held at the Crown Gardens reservoirs, where the Mayor provided a detailed update on the ongoing water crisis, system outages, and recovery efforts across the metropolis.

R13bn Investment Breakdown for Water and Sewer Systems

Mayor Dada Morero explained that the city's water network is more than 70 years old and demands immediate refurbishment and replacement to function effectively. The required funding is split into two main categories, with R6 billion allocated specifically for water infrastructure and an additional R7 billion designated for sewer systems, bringing the total required investment to around R13 billion. This financial figure underscores the scale of the challenge facing Johannesburg as it strives to modernize its utilities.

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Johannesburg Water Identifies 10% Loss Reduction Strategy

Johannesburg Water's turnaround strategy has identified specific interventions that could reduce water losses by at least 10 percent in the short term, although implementing these solutions will require significant financial outlay. The utility is currently losing 44 percent of its total water supply to leaks, bursts, and failing pipes, a situation that has crippled supply while reservoirs continue to run low. This high rate of non-revenue water is a primary driver of the service interruptions experienced by residents in various parts of the city.

Network Scale and Replacement Rates Highlight Urgency

The scale of the infrastructure problem is immense, with the city's pipe network stretching over 12,600 kilometers. In the last financial year, Johannesburg Water managed to replace only 84 kilometers of this extensive network, a rate that is far too slow to address the aging system. Mayor Dada Morero emphasized that capital must be raised immediately, describing the investment in water infrastructure as a matter of urgency that cannot be delayed further.

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Critical Reservoir Levels and High Consumption Pressures

The update from Mayor Dada Morero coincides with rolling water interruptions affecting multiple areas, with reservoirs in Parktown, Grand Central in Midrand, and Honeydew remaining at critically low levels. Residents serviced by these specific reservoirs have experienced prolonged supply issues, leading to widespread frustration and inconvenience. The situation is exacerbated by high consumption rates in Johannesburg that have exceeded the allocation provided by Rand Water, making it increasingly difficult for the city to meet daily demand.

Recovery Efforts and Ongoing Supply Restoration

In response to the ongoing challenges, Johannesburg Water officials are working around the clock to restore water supply to areas affected by recent outages. The Mayor confirmed that efforts are underway to stabilize the system, though the recovery process remains complex due to the age of the infrastructure and the volume of losses. The city continues to monitor reservoir levels closely and is implementing emergency measures to ensure that households receive water as quickly as possible while long-term solutions are pursued.