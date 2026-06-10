Johannesburg Mayor Assures Parliament Budget is Funded, Denies Exorbitant Salaries

Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero has assured Parliament that the city's R97 billion budget for 2026 is funded and dismissed suggestions that it is unfunded. He also denied reports of exorbitant salaries for city executives.

Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero has moved to assure Parliament that the city's R97 billion budget that was tabled for 2026 has National Treasury approval. Morero has dismissed suggestions from some political parties that the budget is unfunded and said the city would not have put a budget before council that did not get the thumbs up from Treasury.

Morero and the city executives faced a full day of grilling before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) on Tuesday, where they sought to convince members of Parliament (MPs) that steady gains are being made to turn the city around. Morero said it’s the finance minister’s responsibility to exercise oversight over the municipality’s finances and that all concerns recently raised have been clarified.

He’s confident that Minister Enoch Godongwana’s warning that the municipality’s equitable share will be withheld in June if it doesn’t get its house in order won’t come to pass.

"So, we would not have tabled this budget unless National Treasury had confirmed the assessment. The assessment was done, and we can now confirm.

" Morero said the city has also explained its R10 billion municipal wage agreement to Treasury, which is subject to affordability. "There is no way that the city will not pay, or the city will choose not to honour that agreement. The city will honour it at its own pace and on the basis of availability of budget.

" Morero claimed reports that city executives are earning exorbitant salaries are untrue, adding that city manager Floyd Brink was, in fact, earning below what the position deserves





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Johannesburg Mayor Parliament Budget National Treasury Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana Equitable Share City Executives Salaries City Manager Floyd Brink

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