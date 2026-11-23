South African Weather Service issues Level 4 warning for Johannesburg residents. Robert Mulaudzi urges caution against flooding, hail, and dangerous winds across the city.

Residents of Johannesburg are currently under strict instructions to prepare for imminent severe weather conditions that threaten the stability of the city infrastructure and public safety. The South African Weather Service has officially issued a Level 4 severe thunderstorm warning, signaling a high probability of flash floods, damaging wind gusts, and large hailstones that could cause significant disruption. This alert has prompted emergency officials to advise citizens to avoid flooded roads and stay clear of rivers and dams to prevent accidents during the storm event.

Storm Warning Details And Mechanism

The South African Weather Service declared a Level 4 severe thunderstorm warning with specific focus on hail damage and strong winds capable of causing rapid flash floods in low-lying areas. This classification indicates a high likelihood of dangerous weather conditions that require immediate public attention and adherence to safety protocols. The warning serves as a critical alert for the community to understand the severity of the atmospheric disturbances expected to hit the region.

Also read SAWS Issues Yellow Level 2 Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eight Provinces

Emergency Official Safety Instructions

Robert Mulaudzi, the spokesperson for the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services, emphasized that motorists must exercise extreme caution while driving through the city during the storm. He explicitly instructed drivers to maintain a safe following distance and to never attempt to cross flooded roads or low-lying bridges, as these actions can lead to vehicle loss and rescue operations. Furthermore, residents living in low-lying areas are urged to exercise caution during daily activities and avoid crossing river streams to prevent drowning incidents.

Public Safety And Ritual Restrictions

Mulaudzi specifically addressed the need to monitor young children to ensure they stay away from river streams and dams, highlighting the risk of sudden water level changes. He also issued a direct prohibition against conducting baptism or cleansing rituals during these severe thunderstorms, citing the risk of congregants being swept away by sudden currents. This directive aims to prevent life-threatening situations for individuals participating in religious or cultural ceremonies in hazardous weather conditions.

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Emergency Contact And Provincial Alerts

Individuals experiencing a life-threatening emergency are urged to contact the Emergency Management Services Command and Control Centre on 011 375 5911 for immediate assistance. Beyond Johannesburg, the South African Weather Service noted that several other provinces face severe thunderstorms, heavy downpours, flooding, and excessive lightning on Tuesday, 24 November. Damaging coastal winds are also expected along parts of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal coastline, requiring vigilance from residents in those regions as well.

Regional Impact And Port Disruption

The weather service issued a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours that could flood roads and damage infrastructure in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, southern Mpumalanga, eastern Free State, and North West. Additionally, a yellow level 2 warning for damaging coastal winds has been issued, which may result in localized disruption of port operations and difficulty navigating at sea. These winds are expected to spread from the Eastern Cape's Algoa Bay and East London in the morning to Port Edward and the coast of KwaZulu-Natal by the afternoon.