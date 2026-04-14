Johannesburg High Court Rules in Favor of Julius Malema in Defamation Case

The Johannesburg High Court has ruled in favor of EFF leader Julius Malema and his wife, Mantwa Matlala Malema, in a defamation case against social media commentator Musa Khawula. The court found Khawula's statements regarding the Malemas' marriage to be defamatory and unlawful, ordering a retraction and imposing further sanctions.

The Johannesburg High Court has delivered a significant ruling in favor of Economic Freedom Fighters ( EFF ) leader Julius Malema and his wife, Mantwa Matlala Malema, in a defamation case against social media commentator Musa Khawula . The ruling, handed down by Judge Gregory Wright on Tuesday, found that Khawula's statements concerning the Malemas' marriage were both unlawful and defamatory, mandating their retraction. This legal battle stems from a series of posts published by Khawula on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) in February. These posts alleged that Mantwa Matlala Malema had initiated divorce proceedings against Julius Malema , citing infidelity and marital difficulties as the underlying reasons. Notably, these claims were presented without any supporting court documentation or evidence to validate their accuracy. The court's decision underscores the legal boundaries surrounding online commentary and the responsibility of individuals to ensure the accuracy of their public statements, especially when dealing with sensitive personal matters. The implications of this ruling extend beyond the immediate parties involved, serving as a reminder of the potential legal consequences for those who disseminate unverified or false information online. The court's judgment is a clear indication of the protection afforded to individuals against defamatory statements, irrespective of the platform on which such statements are made.

The genesis of this legal dispute can be traced back to Khawula's publications on X. These posts, which triggered the Malemas' legal action, made specific claims about the couple's marital status and personal lives. In response to these publications, Julius Malema and his wife, through their legal representatives, issued a formal letter of demand. This letter accused Khawula of publishing defamatory content and sought damages, potentially reaching up to R1 million, along with the possibility of facing criminal charges. The legal demand clearly outlined the Malemas' position and their intent to pursue legal recourse against Khawula for the allegedly defamatory statements. Despite the formal legal notification, Khawula maintained his position, refusing to retract the initial claims or issue an apology. He publicly stood by the allegations he had made, indicating a firm stance against the Malemas' legal challenge. The court's order reflects the seriousness with which the judiciary views such matters, particularly when the subject matter involves potentially damaging claims about an individual's personal life and reputation.

The court's ruling includes several specific directives aimed at rectifying the harm caused by Khawula's statements and preventing future similar actions. Primarily, Khawula is required to publish a formal apology within a stringent 24-hour timeframe following the service of the court order. This apology must be distributed across all social media platforms and channels where the original defamatory allegations were disseminated, ensuring that the retraction reaches a wide audience. Additionally, the court has prohibited Khawula from publishing any further defamatory statements of a similar nature, thereby safeguarding the Malemas from further potentially damaging claims. Furthermore, the court has made Khawula liable for the legal costs associated with the case. These costs are to be calculated on an attorney-and-client scale, including the costs of two counsel where applicable. This provision emphasizes the significance of the ruling and reflects the court's view on the severity of Khawula's actions. The combination of these measures—the mandated apology, the prohibition against further similar statements, and the financial liability for legal costs—demonstrates the court's commitment to protecting the reputation of individuals from defamatory statements and underscores the importance of responsible conduct in the realm of online communication





BDliveSA / 🏆 12. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Julius Malema Defamation Musa Khawula EFF Court Ruling

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nafiz Modack set to return to the dock in WC High CourtModack faces a slew of charges - including murder, extortion, fraud and money laundering - related to operating a criminal enterprise.

Read more »

City of Johannesburg faces credit downgrade amid audit delaysActionSA has raised concern over the Global Credit Rating (GCR) outlook downgrade of the City of Johannesburg, linking it to delayed audited financial statements and what it calls a broader governance failure. The party warns the situation could worsen service delivery and erode investor confidence.

Read more »

Malema Denies Criminal Activity Allegations, Businessman Supports His CaseEFF leader Julius Malema denies allegations of delivering cash and luxury items, as a businessman supports his defamation case against Kenny Kunene. The businessman confirms meetings between Malema and Jotham Msibi but denies any cash or gift exchanges. The case revolves around claims of Malema's involvement in a network linked to a cartel, which Malema refutes as false and defamatory.

Read more »

Court orders Musa Khawula to retract claims about Malema and his wifeIn February, Khawula falsely claimed on a post on X that Malema's wife, Mantoa, had filed for divorce.

Read more »

Malema wins court order compelling Musa Khawula to retract defamatory divorce claimsKhawula has also been ordered to issue a public apology.

Read more »

KuGompo City road closures announced ahead of Malema court appearanceEFF leader Julius Malema will be back in court on Wednesday.

Read more »