Johannesburg High Court Orders Private School to Readmit Matric Pupils Over Outstanding School Fees

Two matric pupils who faced missing their final school examinations after being excluded from a Johannesburg private school over unpaid fees have been granted interim relief by the court. The court ordered the school to re-admit the two pupils with immediate effect and allow them to attend classes, write assessments, and participate in all ordinary school activities.

The Johannesburg high court ordered a private school to readmit two Grade 12 learners who were excluded over outstanding school fees . Two matric pupils who faced missing their final school examinations after being excluded from a Johannesburg private school over unpaid fees have been granted interim relief by the court.

The court directed the school to re-admit the two pupils with immediate effect and allow them to attend classes, write assessments, and participate in all ordinary school activities. The court also ordered the school to provide the mother with an invoice for the matric examination registration fees and related costs within 48 hours.

Once the fees are paid, the school must register the pupils or take all necessary steps to ensure their registration for the 2026 Independent Examinations Board (IEB) examinations. The court further directed the IEB to accept and process the pupils' registrations, even if normal registration deadlines have passed, and to allow them to sit the examinations.

The mother argued that the school could not recover money owed to it in a manner that infringed on her children's constitutional right to basic education. The court papers state that the pupils had attended the school for several years and that the school did not accuse them of poor academic performance, misconduct, or disciplinary problems. The case concerns three children, two in Grade 12 and a young child of compulsory school-going age.

None bears responsibility for the debt that lies at the heart of this dispute. The mother argued that the children should not be deprived of their education because of a dispute over school fees and that the school had other legal avenues available to recover the money owed





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Johannesburg High Court Private School Outstanding School Fees Matric Pupils Basic Education Constitutional Rights School Fees Dispute School Exclusion Matriculation Independent Examinations Board (IEB)

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