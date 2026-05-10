Johannesburg Financial Crisis: DA Demands Probe into Executive Salaries and Wasteful Spending

The Democratic Alliance has urged the National Treasury to investigate escalating executive salaries and board remuneration in the City of Johannesburg amid severe service delivery failures and bankruptcy warnings.

The political landscape in Johannesburg has become a battleground over fiscal discipline and the management of public funds. The Democratic Alliance, through its caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku, has launched a formal request for the Minister of Finance to intervene in what it describes as a crisis of governance and financial misconduct.

The core of the dispute centers on the skyrocketing salaries of executives within municipal entities, which the DA argues are completely detached from the reality of service delivery. The city is currently grappling with a severe decline in basic services, including frequent electricity outages, chronic water shortages, and a crumbling road network, yet those leading the entities responsible for these services are seeing their remuneration packages swell.

This discrepancy has led to accusations that the city is prioritizing the pockets of senior officials over the needs of its residents. The specific figures cited in the request are staggering and paint a picture of fiscal irresponsibility. The CEO of City Power reportedly earns nearly R4.98 million annually, a figure that represents a 61 percent increase since 2022. Similarly, the CEO of Johannesburg Water earns roughly R3.6 million, despite the city facing infrastructure collapse and persistent water outages.

Even more concerning is the proposal for the Johannesburg Property Company CEO to earn R5.5 million per year, which would surpass the salary of the City Manager. Other entities like the Johannesburg Roads Agency and Pikitup also show executive pay in the millions, while Pikitup continues to struggle with operational inefficiencies and labor unrest. The DA points out that executive pay across these entities has risen by 26 percent since 2022, far outpacing inflation and ignoring national government salary guidelines.

Ten of the thirteen municipal entities are reportedly paying executives above the upper limits prescribed for senior managers. Beyond the CEOs, the DA has raised alarms over the costs associated with municipal boards. There are allegations that boards are convening excessive meetings, leading to high fees for members while the public suffers from a lack of basic services.

Kayser-Echeozonjoku has questioned the actual value derived from these board and subcommittee structures, suggesting that the current spending patterns violate the Municipal Finance Management Act. The demand is for National Treasury to conduct an urgent assessment of whether these remuneration structures are legal, affordable, or compliant with national standards, especially considering the city spends approximately R21 billion annually on salaries while potholes and refuse collection failures persist. Adding to the volatility is the intervention of Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.

The Minister recently warned Mayor Dada Morero about the city's precarious financial position, describing it as effectively bankrupt. A major point of contention is a R10.3 billion wage deal struck between the city and the South African Municipal Workers Union (SAMWU), which Godongwana has labeled as illegal and irrational. The Minister highlighted a dire balance sheet, noting that the city has less than R4 billion in cash on hand while facing debts exceeding R20 billion.

This financial gap makes the massive wage increase appear unsustainable and irresponsible in the current economic climate. In response, SAMWU has accused the Minister of overstepping his bounds and interfering in labor relations. Mpho Tladinyane, the union's provincial secretary, suggested that the Treasury is colluding with the DA to undermine collective bargaining and reverse workers' gains, particularly during an election year.

This clash highlights a deeper systemic struggle between the need for fiscal austerity and the demands of labor unions, all while the residents of Johannesburg continue to face a deteriorating quality of life. The situation remains tense as the Mayor is expected to submit a formal remedial report to the Treasury to address these systemic financial failings and restore fiscal prudence to the metropolitan municipality





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