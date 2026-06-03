Johannesburg Faces Severe Audit Regression Amid Financial Mismanagement

The Auditor-General warns of weak controls leading to billions in losses, qualified audits, and persistent non-compliance in Johannesburg.

The office of the Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA) has issued a stern warning regarding the City of Johannesburg 's significant audit regression , attributing it to weak financial controls, poor record-keeping, and ineffective oversight.

This warning reinforces earlier concerns raised by the National Treasury about the metro's deteriorating financial management. The Treasury had previously cautioned that Johannesburg overestimated revenue, underestimated expenditure, and tabled an unfunded budget, thereby increasing the risk of further unauthorized spending. The metro has suffered substantial financial losses, including R5.7 billion in electricity losses, R2.8 billion in water losses, R2.38 billion in unauthorized expenditure, and R3.69 billion in irregular expenditure.

These figures highlight the systemic issues that have plagued the municipality's financial operations over the past few years. AGSA Gauteng business unit leader Fhumulani Rabonda presented the audit findings to Parliament, explaining that the city's separate municipal financial statements received a qualified audit opinion, while the consolidated group financial statements received an unqualified opinion with findings.

The distinction arises because the city operates as a group structure, with the core municipality and several municipal entities each producing separate financial statements before consolidation. The qualified opinion was based on material misstatements in sundry debtors and expenditure cut-off. Specifically, the city could not provide sufficient evidence to support some receivables, including who owed the money and why the amounts were due.

Additionally, some expenditure was recorded in the wrong financial year, indicating weaknesses in basic financial discipline, daily reconciliations, and management controls. The presentation emphasized that the city's core regressed to a qualified opinion, with persistent control and reporting weaknesses escalating into material misstatements and audit qualifications. Rabonda highlighted that many municipal entities remain in what AGSA describes as 'false assurance.

' City Power and Johannesburg Water have been in the category of unqualified with findings for 13 years, while Pikitup has held that status for 10 years. This means these entities produce credible financial statements but still have material findings on compliance with legislation or performance reporting. Rabonda stressed that an environment with good financial statements but non-compliance with the law or material misstatements in performance reports is unacceptable.

The auditor-general also flagged significant water and electricity losses across the group. City Power recorded material electricity losses of 30%, amounting to R5.7 billion, of which R3.9 billion relates to non-technical losses such as theft, bypassing of meters, illegal meter calibration, damaged meters, faulty transformers, billing errors, and customers without meters.

Johannesburg Water recorded material water losses of 45%, amounting to R2.8 billion, with R2 billion attributed to leaks and R790 million mainly from illegal connections, metering inaccuracies, and billing errors. These figures underscore the need for closer attention to infrastructure maintenance and controls. The presentation also revealed that the city group recorded losses from debtors written off of R9.5 billion, while the municipality alone recorded R2.3 billion. Much of this relates to consumers who used services but failed to pay.

Furthermore, the city group operated with an unfunded budget, with capital expenditure budgeted at 9% (below the National Treasury norm of 10%-20%) and maintenance expenditure at 4% (below the 8% norm). Rabonda explained that the unfunded budget meant the city planned spending against unrealistic revenue targets, contributing to unauthorized expenditure. AGSA recorded unauthorized expenditure of R2.38 billion and irregular expenditure of R3.69 billion.

Fruitless and wasteful expenditure at the group level in 2024/25 was R943 million, up from R322 million the previous year. This increase was largely due to penalties and interest from late payments to suppliers and ICT-related expenditure where the city did not receive value for money. The city also owed R3.1 billion in arrears to Eskom and water boards, while its Moody's credit rating remained unchanged at Caa2, reflecting ongoing credit risks.

These financial challenges demand urgent corrective action to restore fiscal discipline and accountability in the City of Johannesburg





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Johannesburg Audit Regression Financial Losses City Power Water Losses

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