Johannesburg Faces Potential Health Crisis as Hantavirus Cases Arrive from International Cruise Ship

The ANC warns of a possible health crisis in Johannesburg after two international patients infected with Hantavirus were flown into the country. Concerns arise over inadequate border controls and the potential strain on South Africa’s medical system.

The ruling political party in Johannesburg has expressed deep concern over a potential health crisis following the arrival of two international patients infected with the Hantavirus .

The first case involves a British national who was flown from Ascension Island in the South Atlantic to Sandton for medical treatment. Simultaneously, a Dutch tourist, who was aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship, was transported from St Helena to Ekurhuleni before collapsing and succumbing to the virus at Kempton Park Hospital. The African National Congress (ANC) regional secretary, Sasabona Manganye, issued a statement on Tuesday highlighting the lack of public warnings and inadequate health interventions at South Africa’s borders.

Manganye emphasized that Johannesburg, being an inland city, faces heightened risks due to the introduction of a virus not endemic to the region. The ANC has raised alarms about the country’s medical system’s capacity to manage a potential outbreak, given the virus’s association with severe respiratory illness and high fatality rates globally. The circumstances surrounding the patients’ entry remain unclear, with questions arising about the protocols governing their arrival, especially since the originating vessel was denied docking in Cape Verde.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi acknowledged the complexity of the virus, noting over 38 strains, some causing Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome. While human-to-human transmission is considered low, Motsoaledi assured that health workers and individuals in close contact with the patients would undergo screening. The government plans to collaborate with the World Health Organization (WHO) due to the multinational nature of the cases.

The situation has sparked widespread public concern, particularly regarding the movement of infected individuals through OR Tambo International Airport, one of Africa’s busiest transit hubs. The ANC demands transparency and a thorough investigation into the handling of these cases to prevent further spread and ensure public safety





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