Johannesburg Faces Near‑Freezing Temperatures as Cold Front Sweeps Gauteng

A cold front will bring sub‑zero lows, wet and windy conditions to Johannesburg from 4 June, prompting emergency services to warn residents about fire risks from heating devices and to stay vigilant throughout the weekend.

Johannesburg is preparing for a sharp drop in temperature as a cold front moves across Gauteng, bringing conditions that could approach the freezing point. The system is set to arrive on Thursday, 4 June, and is expected to linger through the weekend, delivering a mix of rain, wind and markedly lower temperatures.

The Gauteng Weather Service predicts that Friday's low will fall to around 2°C, while daytime highs should reach only 19°C, creating a classic winter scenario for the region. In response to the impending chill, municipal emergency services have raised their alert level and are cautioning residents about the increased risk of fire accidents linked to the use of heating equipment.

Many households will turn to devices such as electric heaters, braais (charcoal grills), and traditional wood‑burning stoves, known locally as imbauas, to stay warm. While these appliances provide much‑needed heat, they also pose a fire hazard if they are left unattended, used in poorly ventilated spaces, or placed too close to flammable materials.

The city's Emergency Services spokesperson, Robert Mulaudzi, emphasized that residents must operate heating devices responsibly, keep them away from children, and ensure that braais are moved outdoors before bedtime. He also reminded people that candles and portable heaters should never be left unsupervised.

Mulaudzi confirmed that the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services will be monitoring all seven city regions throughout the cold spell, ready to respond to any incidents ranging from house fires to medical emergencies caused by the cold weather. Citizens are urged to contact the Emergency Management Services Command and Control Centre at 011 375 5911 for any life‑threatening situations.

The city also recommends layering clothing, limiting exposure to the wind, and staying indoors when possible to reduce the risk of hypothermia. By taking these precautions, residents can protect themselves, their families, and their homes as Gauteng endures one of its coldest periods of the year





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Johannesburg Cold Front Heating Safety Emergency Services Winter Weather

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