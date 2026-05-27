Johannesburg Election: Navigating a Complex Path to Coalition Governance

An in‑depth look at the intricate coalition possibilities following Johannesburg's local government election, highlighting the roles of the DA, ANC, EFF, MK, and ActionSA, and the personal and historical dynamics that could shape the city's next administration.

The upcoming local government election in Johannesburg has predominantly centered on the campaign efforts of the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the perceived failures of the African National Congress (ANC) in governance.

However, the actual electoral landscape is far more intricate than this binary narrative suggests. The mathematical projections of the vote indicate that the most probable outcomes involve coalition arrangements-either a partnership between the DA and the ANC, or a bloc comprising the ANC, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK). Yet, a significant degree of uncertainty remains, making the final configuration difficult to predict with certainty.

Other political players, such as MK, ActionSA, and the EFF, are expected to secure substantial portions of the vote, which could tip the balance in a council where no single party is likely to achieve an outright majority. Historical data from the 2024 Gauteng provincial elections, which serve as a recent benchmark, show that in the Johannesburg council region, ActionSA received 6.22% of the vote, the EFF 12.46%, and MK 12.22%.

Collectively, that amounts to just under thirty percent of the vote-a share that could exceed either the ANC's or the DA's individual totals. This underscores the pivotal role these smaller parties could play in any coalition negotiations. One of the central arguments advanced by Helen Zille, the DA's mayoral candidate for Johannesburg, is that her party requires a clear mandate to govern independently. She contends that such a majority would facilitate the much‑needed reform of the city's administration.

While this scenario is theoretically possible, it appears unlikely at present. No party has managed to secure a majority in Johannesburg since the ANC's victory in 2011, meaning that some form of coalition is inevitable. Based on the 2024 election figures, the EFF, MK, and possibly ActionSA would hold the balance of power. The current political alignments further complicate matters.

The EFF is already in coalition with the ANC in Joburg and recently saw its Gauteng leader appointed as finance Member of the Executive Council (MEC) in the provincial government, again under an ANC‑led arrangement. ActionSA, led by Herman Mashaba, has oscillated between opposition to and cooperation with the ANC. Although Mashaba originally entered politics to oust the ANC and served as Johannesburg mayor under a DA banner, he later collaborated with the ANC.

Moreover, ActionSA's Nasiphi Moya currently serves as mayor of Tshwane with ANC support. Personal rivalries also shape the calculus: Mashaba harbours a noted animosity toward Zille, frequently insulting her, which makes a DA‑ActionSA coalition politically untenable for both sides. The MK party, founded by former president Jacob Zuma out of hostility toward President Cyril Ramaphosa, consistently targets Ramaphosa rather than the ANC itself.

However, the person most likely to succeed Ramaphosa-Deputy President Paul Mashatile-also has a fraught history with Zuma. Mashatile led the Gauteng ANC's campaign against Zuma in 2012 and remained a vocal opponent during the State Capture era, lending legitimacy to the mass protests organised by business and civil society. This background suggests that an ANC‑MK coalition could be more difficult to achieve than the existing ANC‑EFF partnership.

Consequently, the most plausible post‑election alignment may group the ANC and the EFF (along with minor parties such as the Patriotic Alliance and Al Jama‑ah) on one side, while the DA gathers its traditional allies-the Freedom Front Plus (FF+), the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), and others-on the opposite side. In such a scenario, MK might be excluded, and ActionSA's stance would become decisive. Ironically, Herman Mashaba could emerge as the kingmaker.

Nonetheless, while the 2024 Gauteng results provide a useful reference, voter behaviour in South Africa's dynamic democracy is increasingly fluid, and the final outcome can still shift. Historically, the DA has benefited from higher turnout among its supporters in local elections, a factor that adds another layer of unpredictability to an already complex electoral puzzle





dailymaverick / 🏆 3. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Johannesburg Election Coalition Politics DA ANC EFF MK Actionsa Helen Zille Herman Mashaba Jacob Zuma Cyril Ramaphosa Paul Mashatile Local Government South Africa

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Johannesburg Council to Seek German Loan to Relaunch City Power's Electricity Supply Amid Possible Blackout

Read more »

Health Ministers to Inspect Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic HospitalHealth minister Aaron Motsoaledi and finance minister Enoch Godongwana are set to conduct a site visit to Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital to assess progress made on repairs to sections of the hospital damaged by a fire in April 2021.

Read more »

SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business, sport coverage of all South African current events. Africa's news leader.Electricity Minister, Johannesburg Mayor and Eskom CEO to meet over Johannesburg’s Eskom debt…

Read more »

Senior DevOps Engineer - Gauteng Johannesburg NorthAre you a Senior DevOps Engineer who thrives on building scalable systems and driving automation? This is an exciting opportunity for a hands-on professional who enjoys owning infrastructure, improving deployment pipelines, and ensuring high-performing, reliable platforms.

Read more »