Johannesburg Election Day: Infrastructure Crises Divide Voting Experience

Voters in Johannesburg face extreme infrastructure failures while leaders campaign. IEC counts ballots after a day marked by sewage, water shortages, and political theater across the city.

The municipal election in Johannesburg highlighted a stark division in service delivery as residents cast their ballots amid severe infrastructure failures. On election day, the city presented two distinct realities: northern suburbs with orderly early queues and prominent political figures, and southern townships where voters navigated sewage and dry taps or chose not to participate. The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) began counting votes at the close of polls at 21:00, anticipating a lengthy overnight process to tally the results.

Infrastructure Failures Hamper Voting Process

News24 reporters observed that most polling stations operated smoothly, but several experienced critical resource shortages. By midday, at least five stations had exhausted their supply of voting ballots. In Fietas, west of the city centre, special voting days on Monday and Tuesday were disrupted by power failures, complicating the process for early voters. The conditions in Soweto underscored the neglect faced by residents, particularly in Dobsonville where the Democratic Alliance (DA) hopes to improve upon its previous 6% share of the vote.

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Many residents in Dobsonville, Meadowlands, and Orlando stayed indoors to escape heat exceeding 30ºC. Reports indicated that some had been without water since Sunday, leading to widespread apathy among the electorate. In areas like Orlando, streetlights had been non-functional for months or even years, forcing residents to walk home in darkness. Drivers also navigated severe potholes while avoiding pedestrians who had to cross puddles of untreated sewage, highlighting the depth of the sanitation crisis.

Key Political Figures Cast Their Votes

ActionSA mayoral candidate Herman Mashaba cast his vote at the Sandton Fire Station at 09:00, expressing strong confidence in his party's readiness to govern immediately. He stated that his party had worked diligently to address communities that he described as victims of corruption and mismanagement over the last 32 years. His arrival was met by media, reflecting the high stakes associated with his candidacy in the northern suburbs.

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Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate Helen Zille voted at Emmarentia Primary School at 09:30, where she addressed a press scrum. She expressed satisfaction with the DA campaign and enthusiasm to lead. Former President Kgalema Motlanthe voted at the Killarney Country Club at 11:00, while President Cyril Ramaphosa marked his ballot at Hyde Park High School later that same hour. President Ramaphosa was accompanied by his wife, Tshepo Motsepe, and Johannesburg deputy mayor Loyiso Masuku during his visit.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile voted at the Kelvin voting station at 11:30, acknowledging that the African National Congress (ANC) had faced a difficult campaign. He urged citizens not to lose hope, emphasizing voting as a fundamental right and a tool for building better communities. Former President Thabo Mbeki arrived at the Killarney Country Club just after 12:00 to vote, identifying voting fragmentation as a core issue in the recent service delivery failures.

Water Crisis and Financial Liabilities Loom

President Ramaphosa openly admitted to suffering from water supply issues at his home in Hyde Park, describing his sadness upon finding no water in his shower tap. This personal experience mirrored the broader crisis affecting millions in the city. The municipal strike that had disrupted services recently ended after the City agreed to pay workers R10 billion over two years. President Ramaphosa noted this resolution, though the financial burden poses significant challenges for the incoming administration.

With over 2.4 million registered voters accounting for 35.8% of Gauteng's electorate, expectations remain that only about half will cast ballots. Confusion regarding voting stations further reduced turnout, with many residents in the north giving up after long queues. As the IEC continues its overnight count, the results will reflect not just political preference but also the urgent need to address the infrastructural decay that defined this election day.