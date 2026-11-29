Security guards vanish from Johannesburg retirement villages exposing seniors to crime. Eeufees and Chiswick facilities suffer from mould and decay while the City fails to explain disparities.

Residents of Johannesburg's municipal retirement villages are facing a dual crisis of deteriorating infrastructure and vanishing security, leaving elderly citizens vulnerable to crime and unsafe living conditions. The withdrawal of security guards from specific facilities, combined with widespread neglect such as black mould and leaking roofs, has created a stark disparity in care across the city. While some villages retain protection, others like Eeufees in Westdene have been left exposed to vandalism, robbery, and unlawful occupation for months.

Disappearing Security and Contract Failures

Johannesburg City has acknowledged that a security contract covering various municipal housing facilities expired, yet it has refused to specify which retirement villages were affected. Repeated inquiries by Daily Maverick have yielded no explanation regarding the selection criteria for continued security or the reasons for withdrawal. This lack of transparency has left residents in fear, with some elderly people reporting they lie awake at night listening for intruders or taking it upon themselves to monitor village entrances.

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A former security contractor stated that his company was withdrawn from four municipal sites after funding was exhausted. The financial responsibility first rested with the Human Settlements Department and later shifted to Johannesburg City Parks, which had taken over the payments. The abrupt end to these services has resulted in a security vacuum that has not been filled by the municipality, forcing communities to seek alternative protective measures.

Life Inside Eeufees Retirement Village

Eeufees Retirement Village in Westdene serves as a prime example of this systemic failure. Security guards were withdrawn in February, resulting in the theft of the entrance gate motor and the stripping of copper pipes, taps, and electrical wiring from vacant units. The village, which contains 120 units, currently houses only about 80 residents, leaving 49 units empty and vulnerable. Community members note that many of these vacant properties require only minor repairs to be secure, yet they remain open to hijacking and unauthorized occupation.

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Celia Redel, a resident of more than nine years, described the atmosphere as living in no man's land. She reported that she and her neighbors are locked down by 5pm due to fear, with some having been robbed inside their homes while sleeping. Two elderly residents, one with hearing impairment and another with poor eyesight, were recently targeted in their own homes, highlighting the extreme vulnerability of the demographic to intruders who can easily bypass the now-broken access controls.

Deteriorating Conditions and Volunteer Response

Beyond security, the physical state of Eeufees is dire. Most units suffer from black mould, broken fixtures, and unmaintained gardens. Celia Redel noted that complaints about a leaking roof have gone unresolved for two years. In response to the crisis, residents and volunteers launched Project Eeufees to address urgent maintenance and security gaps. Bronwyn Urquhart, a neighbor who assisted after a resident appealed for help, led efforts that included an Adopt a Lightbulb campaign to restore lighting and repair windows.

The community has also initiated a Back-a-Buddy campaign to raise R100,000 for repairs, with R14,000 raised so far. A plumber and electrician have donated their services, and volunteers installed a new gate lock donated by supporters during the week of 23 November. These grassroots efforts aim to waterproof occupied units and fix burst geysers, with residents like Urquhart noting that some people have lived with broken water heaters for six years due to the lack of municipal intervention.

Chiswick Village and Political Accusations

The situation is mirrored at Chiswick Old Age Village in Coronationville, where staff and volunteers have been seen clearing severe overgrowth. Community activist Faadiel Ayob, who supports residents at both Eeufees and Chiswick, accused the City of hiding behind administrative procedures and budget constraints while seniors live in inhumane conditions. Ayob challenged officials to consider if they would accept such treatment for their own parents, emphasizing that these pensioners contributed to society throughout their lives.

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Ayob highlighted that the disparity in security arrangements remains unexplained by the municipality. He pointed out that while some facilities enjoy protection, others are left to fend for themselves against crime and decay. The lack of clear communication from Johannesburg City regarding funding allocations and contract renewals has fueled distrust and anxiety among the elderly population, who feel abandoned by the very institutions meant to care for them.