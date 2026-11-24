Mrs. Sweetness Marabelela faces criminal conviction in Johannesburg for missing permits, a situation caused by the City's 27-year failure to provide a lease. This decision impacts Orange Farm ECD access.

Mam Sweetness, the principal of an early childhood development centre in Orange Farm, was convicted on 18 November 2026 for operating without a mandatory health permit. The City of Johannesburg has been responsible for failing to provide Mrs. Sweetness Marabelela with the lease documents required to secure this permit for 27 years. Despite repeated requests from the principal to the municipal authority, the lease was never issued, leaving the ECD operator in a legal limbo where she could not comply with regulatory requirements.

Mam Sweetness Convicted After 27-Year Lease Denial

The conviction of Mrs. Sweetness Marabelela marks a significant legal setback for community-based early childhood development providers in the area. The court proceedings revealed that the principal had been operating her centre for 27 years, relying on the municipality for necessary documentation. The absence of a lease agreement from the City of Johannesburg prevented her from applying for the health permit, creating an impossible situation for the operator. This specific legal outcome highlights the severe consequences of administrative delays in municipal governance. The magistrate acknowledged the difficulty of obtaining permits under these circumstances.

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The City of Johannesburg has been criticized for its longstanding failure to address the challenges faced by ECD centres in the region. The municipal authority has not responded adequately to the lease requests submitted by Mrs. Sweetness Marabelela over nearly three decades. This inaction has directly contributed to the current criminal conviction of the ECD principal. The situation underscores a systemic issue where regulatory bodies fail to enable compliance rather than penalizing non-compliance. The City's inaction has effectively criminalized a community service provider who has served the area for 27 years.

Legal Response From Lawyers for Human Rights

Lawyers for Human Rights, represented by attorney David Dickinson, strongly condemned the judgement delivered in the Orange Farm case. Mr. Dickinson stated that the conviction was unjust and cruel, as it punished Mrs. Marabelela for the City of Johannesburg's failure to provide a lease. The legal team had argued that it was impossible for the principal to obtain a permit without the required lease agreement. Despite the magistrate's criticism of the municipality, the court still found Mrs. Sweetness guilty of the charge. The legal team plans to appeal the decision, citing the fundamental unfairness of the outcome. They emphasize that the charge related only to a missing permit, with no allegations regarding child safety risks.

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Real Reform for ECD and the Sisonke ECD Forum have also expressed deep disappointment and anger at the verdict. Nobukhosi Zulu, a Senior Law and Policy Specialist at Real Reform for ECD, described the situation as a criminalization of poverty. The organization argues that the law should not punish individuals for failures by the authorities responsible for enabling compliance. The City of Johannesburg has been urged to reconsider its by-laws to work with ECD providers rather than criminalizing them. The legal partners believe that the current regulatory framework places undue burdens on small-scale community centres. They maintain that the City must accept responsibility for the obstacles it has created over 27 years.

Suspended Sentence And Upcoming Appeal Date

Mam Sweetness Marabelela was sentenced to a fine of R1,000 or 30 days' imprisonment, suspended for five years. The suspension is conditional upon her not operating the ECD centre without a permit for the next five years. This condition effectively forces her to close a facility that has served the community for 27 years. The court granted leave to appeal, and the appeal is scheduled to take place on 2 December 2026. Mrs. Sweetness will pursue the appeal with the full support of Lawyers for Human Rights. The legal team remains determined to take the matter to the highest courts in the land if necessary. They aim to end the injustice that criminalizes poverty and community service providers.

The conviction poses a direct threat to families in Orange Farm who rely on affordable early childhood development services. Losing access to this community-based centre means many families will lose access to affordable ECD entirely. Children have a right to early childhood development, and the City of Johannesburg has a responsibility to help centres meet safety standards. The current situation places children's access to early learning and care at significant risk. The City has a duty to respond to lease requests and provide practical ways for practitioners to obtain permits. Criminal enforcement should be reserved for cases involving serious risks to children's health or safety.

Two other ECD practitioners in Orange Farm face similar charges related to permit issues. Their cases are scheduled for January and February, but have been postponed by agreement to allow for further legal maneuvering. Legal organizations are calling on the City of Johannesburg to urgently resolve these outstanding cases and withdraw all charges. They demand that the City resolve outstanding lease requests and establish an ECD task team with clear responsibilities and deadlines. The collective hope is that the municipality will stop penalizing providers for administrative failures. The legal battle is expected to continue as the appeal date approaches on 2 December 2026.