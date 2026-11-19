Sweetness Marabelela faces suspended sentence for operating without health permit due to City of Johannesburg withholding land lease. Legal challenge scheduled.

Sweetness Marabelela, a 63-year-old early childhood development practitioner, received a suspended criminal sentence on 18 November for operating a centre in Orange Farm without a municipal health permit. The Vereeniging Magistrate's Court handed down the ruling despite the City of Johannesburg's longstanding refusal to issue the land lease required by law to obtain that very permit. This conviction highlights a systemic bureaucratic trap where regulatory compliance is made impossible by the government's own administrative failures.

Legal Penalty Imposed Despite Bureaucratic Impasse

Marabelela was convicted and sentenced to a fine of R1,000 or 30 days imprisonment, with the sentence suspended for five years on the condition that she cease operations at her facility. She has operated the centre on the same plot of land for 27 years, providing essential care and education to 34 young children in the community. The court found her guilty of violating health regulations, yet the primary obstacle preventing her from securing a permit is not the safety standards of the centre. Instead, the barrier is the City of Johannesburg's failure to provide the necessary land lease documentation that serves as a prerequisite for the application process.

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Legal Representation Challenges Regulatory Bylaws

Lawyers for Human Rights, the public interest law firm representing Marabelela, has immediately appealed the judgment, with the appeal hearing scheduled for 2 December. The legal team is preparing to challenge the relevant municipal bylaws in the high court to prevent the criminalization of early childhood development centres. Nobukhosi Zulu, a senior law and policy specialist at Real Reform for ECD, confirmed that Marabelela now officially holds a criminal record despite her resilience and support from community groups. Zulu noted that this case is being viewed as a pivotal opportunity to change how the City of Johannesburg regulates practitioners serving the poorest populations.

Systemic Barriers for 200 Practitioners in Region G

Marabelela is one of approximately 200 practitioners within the Sisonke ECD Forum who are unable to secure the mandatory health permits. The Forum represents 265 principals in Region G, an area encompassing Orange Farm, many of whom face similar legal threats. Real Reform for ECD highlighted that the permitting process requires a title deed or lease agreement, zoning consent for groups larger than six children, approved building plans, and a passed fire safety inspection. These requirements create an insurmountable hurdle for centres located on land that has never been formally proclaimed or in RDP houses that have not yet been transferred to their owners.

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Broader Implications for Child Care Services

The strict enforcement of these bylaws threatens to shut down critical community resources without addressing the root cause of the non-compliance. For Marabelela, a compliance order would effectively mean the closure of her centre, leaving 34 children without access to an early learning programme. Her legal team emphasized that she has approached the City repeatedly over the years to request a lease or formal consent to use the land, only to be ignored. This pattern of inaction by the municipality has now resulted in criminal charges against educators who are attempting to operate within the law but are blocked by administrative hurdles.

Upcoming Court Dates and Community Mobilization

The legal battle extends beyond Marabelela's individual case, with two other principals from Orange Farm appearing alongside her in Vereeniging Magistrate's Court on 11 November. These colleagues face fines and have their hearings scheduled for January and February 2026. Supporters gathered outside the court to demonstrate their solidarity with the practitioners, highlighting the broader injustice of criminalizing service providers. The Sisonke ECD Forum continues to advocate for a resolution that addresses the lease issues rather than punishing the principals for circumstances beyond their control.