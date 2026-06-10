Johannesburg Cracks Down on Foreign-Owned Businesses Operating Illegally

The City of Johannesburg is taking action against foreign-owned businesses operating illegally in the city, with officials citing lost revenue and a lack of opportunities for South Africans.

The City of Johannesburg says some foreign nationals are occupying prime inner-city business spaces illegally, costing the municipal housing company millions of rands in lost revenue .

The allegations emerged on Wednesday during an operation led by Human Settlements MMC Mlungisi Mabaso targeting defaulting tenants in city-owned buildings. Joburg Human Settlements MMC Mlungisi Mabaso closes down a foreign owned store in the CBD which owes the city R500k in unpaid rent. Officials said commercial tenants owe the Johannesburg Social Housing Company (JOSHCO) more than R3 million in unpaid rent.

City officials said they have come across a number of businesses operated by foreign nationals and are now questioning how the premises were allocated. They argue that the commercial spaces were intended to create opportunities for South Africans and said they are investigating possible irregularities.

Some of the shops there are owned by foreign nationals and we don't know how they were given the spaces to trade here because we had indicated to the team that we need to afford South Africans an opportunity to trade in these spaces, said Mabaso. The city is also facing a shortage of affordable housing for its citizens and officials say they are working to address this issue.

In the meantime, the city is cracking down on businesses that are not paying their rent on time. This includes foreign owned stores that are operating in the city without proper licenses or permits. The city is also working to create more opportunities for South Africans to start their own businesses and create jobs for themselves and their families. This is a step in the right direction for the city and its citizens.

The city officials are committed to creating a more equitable and just society where everyone has access to the same opportunities and resources. They are working to ensure that all businesses in the city are operating fairly and that everyone is paying their fair share of taxes and rent. This includes foreign owned businesses that are operating in the city and not paying their fair share of taxes and rent.

The city is also working to create more affordable housing options for its citizens and to address the shortage of housing in the city. This includes building new homes and apartments and providing subsidies to low-income families to help them afford housing. The city officials are committed to creating a more equitable and just society where everyone has access to the same opportunities and resources.

They are working to ensure that all businesses in the city are operating fairly and that everyone is paying their fair share of taxes and rent. The city is also facing a shortage of affordable housing for its citizens and officials say they are working to address this issue. In the meantime, the city is cracking down on businesses that are not paying their rent on time.

This includes foreign owned stores that are operating in the city without proper licenses or permits. The city is also working to create more opportunities for South Africans to start their own businesses and create jobs for themselves and their families. This is a step in the right direction for the city and its citizens. The city officials are committed to creating a more equitable and just society where everyone has access to the same opportunities and resources.

They are working to ensure that all businesses in the city are operating fairly and that everyone is paying their fair share of taxes and rent





ewnupdates / 🏆 30. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Johannesburg Foreign-Owned Businesses Illegal Operations Lost Revenue Affordable Housing

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Life sentences handed to former nurse and gardener for murder and insurance fraud in JohannesburgJohannesburg High Court sentenced ex‑nurse Happiness Xulu and former gardener Simon Mogale to life imprisonment for killing domestic worker Busisiwe Nxumalo and for a six‑million‑rand insurance fraud scheme.

Read more »

BulkSMS honoured by WASPA at Telemedia Johannesburg 2026The company received the Long-Standing Membership Award from the Wireless Application Service Providers' Association.

Read more »

Data Software Engineer (Python, FastAPI, SQL) – Hybrid - Johannesburg - Gauteng JohannesburgENVIRONMENT: A dynamic provider of cutting-edge Financial Security is looking for a Data | Software Engineer who will contribute to the design, development, and maintenance of modern data-driven applications and services that support their strategic technology initiatives and the broader South African financial market ecosystem.

Read more »

South Africa Cracks Down on Undocumented Workers in Construction SectorA multi-agency operation in Cape Town uncovered 79 undocumented foreign workers at a construction site, as authorities intensify efforts to enforce labour laws and immigration compliance in the building industry.

Read more »