Johannesburg Council Election Results Reveal Overhang Seats and Voter Disparity Issues

The Electoral Commission of South Africa declares the Democratic Alliance the largest party in Johannesburg with 91 seats, but ANC's 63 ward wins create a complex overhang situation affecting mayoral selection.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa ( IEC) officially declared the results of the November 4 local government elections, revealing a fragmented political landscape in Johannesburg. The data confirms that the city now operates with a hung council, creating immediate uncertainty regarding the formation of a stable administration.

According to the published declarations, the Democratic Alliance secures 91 of the 270 total council seats, establishing itself as the largest single party in the metropolitan municipality. This outcome sets the stage for complex negotiations and potential coalition building as no single party holds a majority in the governing body.

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The ANC Overhang and Mayoral Implications

While the Democratic Alliance leads in total seats, the African National Congress achieved a significant victory in the ward component of the election, winning 63 of the city's 135 direct wards. However, this ward success creates a legal anomaly known as an overhang seat due to their lower proportional representation performance. The ANC received 20.25% of the total vote, which translates to approximately 55 seats under a strict proportional benchmark.

The Municipal Structures Act mandates that the ANC retains its 63 ward seats but is not allocated any proportional representation seats to make up the difference. Instead, the remaining seats are recalculated and distributed among the other parties. Consequently, the ANC is left with a total of 63 seats, which is fewer than the 55 seats their vote share might suggest in a balanced system, yet they hold more wards than any other party.

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This arithmetic has profound implications for the mayoral selection process, as the executive mayor must be an elected councillor. The ANC had previously shortlisted three candidates for the mayoralty: Loyiso Masuku, incumbent Dada Morero, and Rev Frank Chikane. Masuku ranked first on the party's provincial proportional representation list, while Morero ranked fourth. Because the party receives no proportional seats, neither Masuku nor Morero can be allocated a seat in the council based on their list ranking.

Rev Frank Chikane, who was hinted at during the campaign, is absent from the certified proportional representation list entirely. Although the party has the procedural option to add Chikane after the first council meeting, this action would not generate a new proportional seat. Without a reserved seat or a ward victory, none of the three shortlisted individuals can assume the mayoral office unless one of the incumbent ward councillors resigns, triggering a by-election where one of these names could be put forward as a ward candidate.

Voter Disparity Across Electoral Wards

Beyond the immediate political arithmetic, the election results have ignited a debate regarding the fairness of electoral boundaries in Johannesburg. An initial analysis of registered voter numbers across the 135 wards indicates a notable discrepancy in representation sizes. This disparity raises questions about whether residents in different parts of the city are served by councillors with comparable constituent loads.

Wards won by the Democratic Alliance and ActionSA appear to have substantially larger electorates on average and at the median compared to wards won by the African National Congress. This pattern suggests that ANC ward councillors may represent significantly fewer registered voters than their counterparts in DA and ActionSA areas, potentially leading to unequal influence and resource allocation.

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Municipal Demarcation Board Accountability

While differing ward sizes do not automatically constitute deliberate gerrymandering, the persistent disparities raise legitimate concerns about electoral equality. Various factors such as geography, settlement density, accessibility, and the preservation of community integrity influence how boundaries are drawn. Nevertheless, the statistical evidence demands a closer examination of the methodology employed by the Municipal Demarcation Board.

Experts advise against costly workarounds such as increasing the total number of councillors or suing to enlarge the council size. Such measures would shift the financial burden to ratepayers without resolving the underlying issue of unequal representation. The more responsible approach is to hold the Municipal Demarcation Board accountable for ensuring compliance with statutory requirements regarding ward delimitation.

The Municipal Structures Act strictly limits ward sizes to within 15% of the municipal voter norm. The Board is required to consider community integrity, accessibility, density, geography, safety, and identifiable boundaries when drawing lines. However, the statutory measure used to assess electoral equality is the number of registered voters, not the estimated total population. This distinction is critical for ensuring that every vote carries equal weight in the democratic process.