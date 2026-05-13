Johannesburg Collects Close to R100m in Revenue from Outdoor Advertising Crackdown

The Joburg Property Company (JPC) reported that the previous annual revenue from the outdoor advertising industry in Johannesburg was only about R4 million before they intensified their enforcement operations. However, after just a few months of enforcement operations, JPC claimed to have collected close to R100 million, indicating significant revenue leakage within the outdoor advertising portfolio.

The City of Johannesburg has claimed to have collected nearly R100 million in revenue within months after intensified crackdown on illegal outdoor advertising across the city.

This significant increase in revenue is a direct result of ongoing compliance inspections and law enforcement operations led by Joburg Property Company (JPC) in Johannesburg. The revenue boost will contribute significantly to the city's service delivery plans and help address critical challenges, such as infrastructure maintenance, pothole filling, and urban management





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City Of Johannesburg Joburg Property Company Outdoor Advertising Compliance Inspections Enforcement Operations Revenue Collection Contract Signing

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