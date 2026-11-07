Johannesburg Coalition Dynamics And Post-Election Analysis By Sam Mkokeli

Sam Mkokeli analyzes the likely coalition scenarios in Johannesburg post-election, highlighting the seismic potential of a DA and ActionSA alliance in Gauteng.

Political analysts are currently scrutinizing the complex aftermath of the recent elections in Johannesburg, where the absence of a clear governing majority has triggered a frantic period of coalition negotiations. Sam Mkokeli, the lead partner at Mkokeli Advisory, provides an authoritative assessment of the potential alliances that could determine the future leadership of South Africa's economic hub. The immediate focus is on identifying which party configurations are viable within the next two weeks as city governance remains in a state of political suspension.

Coalition Scenarios For Johannesburg Governance

Mkokeli outlines three distinct scenarios for the composition of the Johannesburg municipal government, noting that the most inclusive alliance involving the African National Congress, the Economic Freedom Fighters, and smaller parties uniting against the Democratic Alliance is highly unlikely. This scenario would require the expulsion of Helen Zille from her position and represents a difficult path to run for any coalition attempting such a maneuver. The political complexity is heightened by the divergent incentives between national and provincial factions of major parties.

Also read DA gains in Johannesburg suburbs set stage for uncertain coalition government

A more plausible, though challenging, arrangement involves a low-trust coalition between Helen Zille and Herman Mashaba. While both are strong political figures with potential reasons to cooperate, managing their rivalry would be arduous. This partnership could extend beyond Johannesburg to influence governance in other municipalities, though the inherent distrust between these two leaders makes effective administration a significant hurdle to overcome in the short term.

The Gauteng Alliance And Strategic Implications

A potentially seismic development in Gauteng politics involves a three-way deal between the Democratic Alliance, ActionSA, and potentially other likeminded groups to sweep all major cities in the province. Mkokeli suggests that such an alliance could effectively lock the African National Congress out of power in the subnational spheres of Gauteng. This outcome would be a direct result of the strong performance of the Democratic Alliance and ActionSA in Ekurhuleni and Tshwane, signaling a major shift in the political landscape of the region.

Advertisement

The success of this strategic alignment would depend heavily on the ability of these parties to synchronize their interests across different municipal jurisdictions. A unified front in Gauteng would not only reshape local governance but also serve as a powerful indicator of voter sentiment regarding the incumbent African National Congress. The exclusion of the African National Congress from these key metropolitan areas would represent a significant defeat for the party.

Political Egos Versus Voter Mandate

Despite the decisive nature of the voter mandate, Mkokeli argues that professional politicians are primarily driven by ego and self-interest rather than a direct response to voter frustration. He notes that politicians tend to follow voters before elections to secure votes, but once in power, their actions are dictated by political survival and party dynamics. This reality suggests that big egos may reign supreme in the negotiation rooms, complicating efforts to form stable governments.

The African National Congress has been identified as the biggest loser in this electoral cycle, with voters sending a clear warning across multiple municipalities. However, the party has historically struggled to learn from such messages over four electoral cycles. Mkokeli expresses skepticism about the African National Congress's ability to turn around quickly, citing their entrenched culture and resistance to external pressure. The party's national leadership often clashes with provincial bosses, creating further instability.

National Leaders Dictating Local Outcomes

The negotiations in Johannesburg are largely being dictated by national party leaders rather than elected municipal councillors, a dynamic that reflects the nature of South African politics. The Democratic Alliance, described as a smaller and more professional party, finds this centralized decision-making easier to implement compared to the African National Congress. The African National Congress operates with a more democratic culture where everyone has a say, making consensus difficult to achieve.

Advertisement

This disconnect was evident in Gauteng, where provincial leaders like Panyaza Lesufi often went against the directives of national figures like Cyril Ramaphosa. The African National Congress may announce partnerships for a government of national unity at the federal level, but these agreements frequently fail to translate to provincial and local levels. This structural inconsistency continues to hinder the formation of coherent and effective municipal governance structures in key economic centers like Johannesburg.