Johannesburg Closes All Public Pools From 16 November Due To Chlorine Shortage

The City of Johannesburg will shut all public swimming pools from Monday 16 November until further notice because of a critical chlorine shortage, weeks after pools reopened in mid-October following earlier delays.

Johannesburg will close all of its public swimming pools from Monday, 16 November, until further notice because of a critical shortage of chlorine. The announcement comes as temperatures are expected to reach the 30s this weekend, with the South African Weather Service forecasting a hotter-than-average summer.

The municipality's Department of Community Development said the decision would cause frustration among residents. It particularly acknowledged the impact on families and young people who rely on public swimming facilities during the warmer months. The department warned that operating swimming pools without the necessary chemicals could expose swimmers to health risks. It stated that it had activated emergency procurement protocols to purchase chlorine and other necessary pool chemicals.

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Municipality Activates Emergency Chlorine Procurement

Some of the city's most affected swimming pools could close even before the official Monday shutdown date. According to the department, technical teams will begin work to restore the facilities as soon as chemical supplies are replenished. Acting director of community development Mbulelo Bezu acknowledged the importance of public swimming pools during summer but said the municipality could not compromise on residents' health and safety.

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Bezu said the city anticipated reopening the pools once the procurement process was complete and would provide daily progress updates until the facilities could welcome swimmers again. Bezu said: We know how vital our public pools are to families and young people trying to beat the heat right now, and we share the community's disappointment.

However, the health and safety of our residents must always come first. Operating unchlorinated pools is unsafe, so we made the difficult decision to close the facilities while we urgently resolve this supply chain disruption. The latest closure comes after Johannesburg's public swimming pools already experienced significant delays in reopening for the summer season. The municipality initially planned to reopen its public pools on 1 September, but missed that deadline and subsequently failed to meet a revised 1 October target.

City Sourced Chemicals And Lifeguards For Reopening

The facilities eventually reopened in mid-October. In October, at least 3,750kg of swimming pool chemicals were sourced to facilitate the reopening of 26 of Johannesburg's 57 public swimming pools. The city also needed to recruit or secure the services of 160 lifeguards and 40 additional cashiers to ensure that the facilities were adequately staffed. The chemicals shortage and an insufficient number of lifeguards and cashiers were cited as reasons for the late opening.

However, the latest chlorine shortage means residents will once again lose access to the facilities just weeks after some of them reopened. In the two and a half months since the expected 1 September reopening, no public pool in Johannesburg would have been open for more than 39 days as of Monday's closure. The department said it would provide daily progress updates until doors open again.