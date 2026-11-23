Johannesburg's new council will elect its mayor, speaker and other office-bearers on Friday after 21 parties backed a DA request to postpone the vote, as ActionSA's Herman Mashaba emerges as frontrunner under a proposed coalition.

Johannesburg's newly elected municipal council is expected to elect its mayor on Friday during its inaugural sitting, after the election of office-bearers was postponed from the originally scheduled date of 23 November 2026.

The postponement followed a request from the Democratic Alliance, which argued that political parties had not concluded their coalition negotiations and should be given more time to reach an agreement. The swearing-in of councillors took place on Monday, with 270 councillors elected to serve in the City of Johannesburg over the next five years following the local government elections. No party won a council majority.

Also read Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula Laments ANC Failure to Elect Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka as President

DA requests postponement of council meeting

The councillors are tasked with running the city and making key decisions over the next five years. City Manager Floyd Brink, who is chairing the council meeting, said he received a letter from the DA titled Demand for postponement of the inaugural meeting of the City of Johannesburg municipal council scheduled for 23 November 2026.

Advertisement

The DA said there was no need to rush the election, given that the deadline for governments to be constituted is at the end of this week. The party still wants to conclude coalition talks and make a final attempt to persuade some political parties to agree to a coalition with the DA.

Brink previously rejected a request by DA Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille to postpone the sitting, saying the City was required to comply with the Municipal Structures Act. However, the DA disputes the City's interpretation of the legislation, arguing that it allows the City until Friday to convene the first council meeting. To ensure fairness, Brink said it was important to allow other parties to hear their views on the matter.

Herman Mashaba emerges as mayoral frontrunner

The motion calling for the postponement was supported by 21 political parties. On one side of the Johannesburg City Council chamber sits ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, who is making his return to the City of Johannesburg six years after his departure. Mashaba is seeking to be elected mayor once again through a proposed coalition arrangement involving ActionSA, the African National Congress, the Economic Freedom Fighters and the uMkhonto weSizwe Party. He is emerging as the frontrunner for the mayoral position.

Under the proposed power-sharing arrangement, ActionSA is expected to take the mayoral positions in Johannesburg and Tshwane, while the ANC retains control of Ekurhuleni. The MKP is also expected to secure the Johannesburg deputy mayor position, with Bongani Baloyi tipped for the role. IOL reported that the parties had reached a broad understanding on how the three Gauteng metros would be governed but were still working to resolve remaining differences.

Advertisement

On the other side of the council chamber is the DA's mayoral candidate, Helen Zille, who has spent the year running a strong election campaign. DA's Hill-Lewis and ActionSA's Beaumont have offered sharply differing takes on coalition politics. The election of the mayor was seen as unlikely to take place on the original date, with Brink saying some political parties had requested a postponement.

Council agrees to delay mayoral election

Brink proposed that the issue be dealt with immediately after the swearing-in process had been concluded, and EWN understands that political parties agreed to postpone the election of the mayor to Thursday before the sitting was ultimately set for Friday. The council is expected to elect its speaker, executive mayor, deputy mayor and council whip as part of the process of establishing the new administration. The inaugural sitting follows the local government elections and the swearing-in of the 270 councillors.

Coalition negotiations remain ongoing as parties work toward finalising an agreement before the council convenes.