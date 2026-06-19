Johannesburg Braces for Another Cold Snap as Emergency Services Issue Warnings

Johannesburg faces a fresh cold front this weekend, prompting emergency services to issue safety warnings. Residents are urged to use heating devices cautiously as temperatures drop, with EMS on high alert across all regions, especially vulnerable communities. Meanwhile, SAWS warns of damaging winds in the Northern Cape and cool, showery conditions elsewhere.

Just as Gauteng residents were hoping for warmer days, the city of Johannesburg is bracing for another icy blow, with a warning that a fresh cold snap will grip the region and send temperatures plunging once again.

The City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services has advised residents that officials will be on high alert during a cold front expected to hit Gauteng this weekend. Joburg Emergency Services Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they have noted with concern the warning about a cold front expected to hit most parts of the City of Johannesburg.

"Cold snap and possibility of rainfall in most parts of the City of Johannesburg from this Thursday going into the weekend," he stated. "Residents are urged to exercise caution when using heating devices, i.e., heaters/braziers or imbaula/paraffin stoves/candles, not to leave them unattended while in use, to prevent fire incidents at home during these extremely cold temperatures.

" Mulaudzi emphasized that emergency services, EMS, remain on high alert, monitoring all seven regions of the City of Johannesburg, with a focus on vulnerable communities and informal settlements to ensure they can effectively respond to any emergencies that may occur during this cold front. Residents have been encouraged to call the Emergency Management Services Command and Control Centre on 011 375 5911 for any life-threatening emergencies.

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned of damaging winds in parts of the Northern Cape, with cloudy, partly cloudy and cool conditions expected across most of South Africa on Friday, 19 June. Showers, thundershowers and rain have also been forecast for some areas.

The weather service has issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging winds resulting in localised problems for high-sided vehicles on prone routes in parts of the Richtersveld, Nama Khoi and Kamiesberg Municipalities of the Northern Cape until Saturday. Gauteng will be partly cloudy at first; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool, with it being cold in the south





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Cold Snap Johannesburg Gauteng Emergency Services SAWS Northern Cape Damaging Winds Safety Warning Heating Devices Fire Prevention Weather Front

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