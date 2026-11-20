Explore top weekend events in Johannesburg and Gauteng including the Parkview Christmas Market, DevFest conference, Sankayi Jazz Series, and the M1 cycling route.

Families, musicians, developers, and athletes have numerous options for activities across Johannesburg and Gauteng this weekend. The cultural calendar features diverse events ranging from festive markets and live jazz to technology conferences and major sporting events.

Festive Shopping at George Hay Park

The Parkview Christmas Market returns to George Hay Park in Randburg this weekend, offering a comprehensive holiday experience for local residents. More than 75 stalls will be available for visitors to browse gifts and enjoy food and drinks. Families can take children to the dedicated play area for entertainment. The event programme also includes a family movie night on Saturday.

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Jazz Performance at Sankayi Series

Jazz vocalist Nomfundo Xaluva is performing at the Sankayi Jazz Series in Morningside this weekend. The singer will perform music from her album, Ndilapha, at the event. She will be accompanied by Brathew Van Schalkwyk on piano, Romy Brauteseth on double bass, and Sphelelo Mazibuko on drums. This performance offers a specific musical experience for jazz enthusiasts in the area.

Tech Conference Highlights

Technology enthusiasts and developers can attend DevFest Johannesburg, a full-day conference focusing on artificial intelligence. The event covers web development, mobile technology, and cloud computing. This gathering provides industry-specific knowledge for professionals in the tech sector.

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Music and Musical Theatre

Another event features music by Swedish pop group ABBA, including hits such as Dancing Queen, Mamma Mia, and Super Trouper. The story follows a young woman who invites three men from her mother's past to her wedding. She is trying to discover her father's identity during this narrative. This production offers theatrical entertainment for audiences interested in musicals.

Cycling Event on M1 Highway

Thousands of cyclists are expected to take on a 97km route along the M1 highway. The event concludes at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit. This route represents a significant physical challenge for participants. The finish line at the circuit provides a definitive endpoint for the large group of athletes.