The ANC in Johannesburg has rejected an ActionSA offer to give its regional chairperson Loyiso Masuku a proportional representation seat, citing constitutional rules against cross-party membership. The rejection comes as parties negotiate a coalition to govern Johannesburg after the November 4 local elections.

The ANC in Johannesburg has rejected an offer from ActionSA to make its regional chairperson, Loyiso Masuku, a proportional representation councillor, with the party calling the proposal madness.

ActionSA Proposes ANC Member as Councillor

The rejection was confirmed by ANC Greater Johannesburg regional secretary Sasabona Manganye at the inaugural council sitting in Johannesburg on Monday. ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont confirmed the rejection to TimesLIVE, Sowetan's sister publication. Manganye said ActionSA had offered the ANC a PR seat and invited Masuku to take it up. He said: Imagine the whole regional chairperson of the ANC being a councillor of another political party.

Also read DA proposes confidence-and-supply arrangement to ActionSA for stable government in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni

That would be madness. Manganye said the ANC would not allow any of its members to serve as councillors under another political party, especially one contesting against it. He said: We can't have any member, let's leave the position, whether as a chair or whatever position you hold. We can't have a member of the ANC being a councillor of another party that is contesting the same space as the ANC.

He said the ANC constitution only allows members to serve in such positions through parties that are part of its alliance. Unless it comes from an alliance of the ANC, that's what our constitution says, he said. He warned that any ANC member who engaged with a political party outside the alliance in this way would violate Rule 25 of the party's constitution.

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Manganye said even the ANC's National Executive Committee did not have the authority to override the constitutional provision, adding that only the party's national conference could amend the rule. He said: So far it doesn't allow that thing to happen. It will not happen in Johannesburg, not under our leadership, and the chairperson is not even interested in entertaining the NEC offer. The controversy comes as political parties continue negotiations over who will govern Johannesburg for the next five years.

Johannesburg Council Sworn In After Elections

About 270 councillors elected during the November 4 local government elections were sworn in at the Constance Connie Bapela Council Chamber in Braamfontein on Monday. Councillors are also expected to elect a speaker, mayor, deputy mayor and chief whip. The DA won the most seats, securing 91, or about 35% of the vote. The ANC came second with 63 seats, followed by ActionSA with 42.

The EFF secured 17 seats, while the MK Party won 15. Although the DA emerged as the largest party, it does not have enough seats to govern alone and needs support from other parties to elect its preferred mayor and form an administration. The ANC is working on a possible agreement with ActionSA, the EFF, the MK Party and smaller parties, an arrangement that could leave the DA out of government.

IOL understands that ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba is being considered for the Johannesburg mayoral position, while the MK Party is expected to receive the deputy mayor position. Bongani Baloyi is among the names linked to the role. Under the proposed arrangement, ActionSA would also take control of Tshwane, while the ANC would remain in charge of Ekurhuleni. The ANC is also expected to secure the Johannesburg speaker position and the finance portfolio.

The DA has also tried to reach an agreement with ActionSA, but the two parties have struggled to find common ground. The DA proposed that Helen Zille become Johannesburg mayor, while Khathutshelo Rasilingwane would lead Ekurhuleni. ActionSA's Dr Nasiphi Moya would remain mayor of Tshwane.

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However, ActionSA rejected the proposal, saying the DA wanted its support without offering it positions in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni. ActionSA made a counterproposal, suggesting that the DA take the mayoral positions in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, while Moya remained mayor of Tshwane. In Johannesburg, ActionSA also proposed that both Zille and Mashaba step aside to allow other candidates to be considered for mayor. The DA rejected the proposal.

DA and ActionSA Coalition Talks Fail

DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis said the party's offer was fair and reflected the election results. Meanwhile, the ANC held a special National Executive Committee meeting in Boksburg earlier on Monday to discuss which parties it would work with in coalition governments. This follows a previous special NEC meeting two weeks ago, which resolved that the Democratic Alliance should be the ANC's last resort in coalition negotiations.

The uncertainty comes as coalition negotiations involving ActionSA, the ANC, EFF and the MK Party remain unfinished, with the parties expected to sign their agreement only on Tuesday. Manganye also questioned the DA's use of lawyers' letters objecting to the timing of the council meeting, saying the party should have engaged other parties directly. He said: Remember, the DA didn't want the swearing-in to happen today. It's happening.

ANC Rejects DA Legal Threats Over Meeting

He said: I don't know why they used lawyers' letters, because they could have just engaged us as parties. Parties in council must engage each other, and if the parties agree that we postpone to another date, we should be able to do that, but based on agreement, not some threat by the DA. Manganye said the ANC viewed the correspondence as an attempt to exert pressure.

We took it as a threat, and we are happy that the city manager did not allow himself to play to the gallery. He had to be firm and focus on the fact that his role is to convene this meeting within 14 days. We are within the 14-day period, and he convened it correctly in line with the regulation, Manganye said. Manganye suggested that the DA had not approached the courts because its challenge would have failed.

He said: The DA was going to fail. That's why they didn't go to court, because they know this meeting is legal. It's within the legal framework. There's nothing problematic about it.