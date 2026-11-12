Johannes Richter Announces Summer Residency at Ellerman House

Durban chef Johannes Richter launches a limited residency at Cape Town's Ellerman House from December 2026 to May 2027, while The LivingRoom continues in Durban under head chef Luckson Mare.

Renowned Durban chef Johannes Richter has confirmed a highly anticipated summer residency at Cape Town's historic Ellerman House in Bantry Bay. The chef will present a special menu titled Curate by The LivingRoom at Ellerman House for a limited period spanning from December 2026 until May 2027.

This announcement has generated significant excitement within the South African restaurant sector. Despite the move to the Mother City for part of the year, Durban patrons can rest assured that The LivingRoom at Summerhill in Cowie's Hill will remain fully operational. The restaurant will not close or transform into a permanent Cape Town establishment, ensuring business as usual for its loyal local clientele.

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Residency Mechanics and Venue Details

The collaboration represents a strategic partnership rather than a permanent relocation of the Richter family's culinary empire. Johannes Richter and his wife Johanna, known as JoJo, will utilize Ellerman House, a grand property that once served as the summer residence of Sir John Ellerman. Sir John was the director of one of the world's most significant shipping lines during the late 1900s and throughout much of the 20th century.

The venue is renowned for its luxury dining experiences. The current restaurant operating at the estate, previously named Curate, will be rebranded for the duration of this partnership. This temporary arrangement allows the Richters to engage with a different market without disrupting their established operations in KwaZulu-Natal. The residency model is designed to be exclusive, with the possibility of future repetitions left open depending on the outcome of this initial season.

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Culinary Philosophy and Menu Development

Johannes Richter emphasizes that sustainability remains the foundational principle of his culinary approach. The chef has already begun sourcing ingredients for his first Cape Town menu by connecting with local growers and producers across the region. This hyper-local focus ensures that the food reflects the seasonal availability of the Western Cape while maintaining the high standards associated with his Durban brand.

Richter explicitly stated that the menu will not feature wild-caught seafood, aligning with his strict sustainability protocols. During exploratory menu development in Bantry Bay, he utilized botanicals harvested directly from the Ellerman House garden to create palate cleansers. This attention to detail highlights how the menu will blend the established LivingRoom philosophy with distinctive elements conjured by the Cape region.

Leadership Transition and Team Responsibilities

To manage operations across two distinct locations, the Richters have empowered their senior staff to take greater control. Johannes Richter will travel between Durban and Cape Town, maintaining contact with both kitchen teams. He expressed complete trust in Luckson Mare and Akhona Dukwana to lead the respective kitchens in his absence.

Head chef Luckson Mare will oversee the daily operations at The LivingRoom in Durban. Mare, a chef who has been rising steadily at Richter's side for several years, will command the kitchen throughout the residency period. This decision is part of a broader strategy to encourage career growth for the young chefs who have worked closely with the Richters for years.

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Akhona Dukwana, who has been with The LivingRoom for eight years, will serve as the head chef at Curate by The LivingRoom at Ellerman House. Johannes Richter noted that developing his team is a significant component of his sustainability vision. The extended absence of the owner-chef is intended to provide these trusted aides with new responsibilities and opportunities to step up within the organization.

Strategic Rationale and Future Outlook

The initiative was not a spontaneous decision but rather the result of long-term planning. The Richters had been exploring residency opportunities for some time to find a project that aligned with their values. An introduction facilitated by a friend led to meetings with the Ellerman House team, where they identified a shared philosophy regarding dining experiences.

Johannes Richter described the timing as ideal for both parties. He acknowledged the challenge of maintaining a hands-on presence in two cities but emphasized that his confidence in his staff allows for this expansion. The LivingRoom at Summerhill Guest Estate will continue to operate normally during this period, ensuring that the Richters' South African culinary capital remains unaffected by their seasonal Cape Town project.