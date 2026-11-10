Johann Rupert Criticizes Tech Giants for Lacking Empathy on AI Competition

Johann Rupert speaks at the 31st Commonwealth Agriculture Conference in Cape Town, criticizing tech giants for lacking empathy and expressing his concerns about the state of the world due to the rise of artificial intelligence, ongoing wars, and economic instability.

Johann Rupert, a South African businessman, spoke at the 31st Commonwealth Agriculture Conference in Cape Town on November 3, 2026. He expressed his disquiet over the rapid rise of artificial intelligence, emphasizing the importance of empathy in the tech world.

Rupert criticized tech giants like Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk for lacking empathy and referred to the AI competition between American and Chinese companies as a cause of global economic instability. Rupert also touched on the ongoing wars, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the US war with Iran, and the Sudanese war, saying that these events are interconnected with the Covid pandemic and the recent US midterm elections.

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He mentioned the exclusion of South Africa and Rwanda from the Africa Growth and Opportunities Act, which he described as 'that should never have happened'. Rupert also lamented the decline of job opportunities for Generation Z, saying they are rightfully fearful for their futures due to AI taking over tasks and professions.

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He wondered aloud how one can make money from farming, given the various challenges farmers face, including setting prices for their produce, controlling input costs, and dealing with the vagaries of weather. The conference, which took place on the same day as the US midterm elections, was attended by prominent figures, including British royal Princess Anne, who displayed a masterclass in empathy by responding to Rupert's meandering discussion about the state of the world with a witty remark about weather prediction.

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