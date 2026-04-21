Johanita Scholtz Leads South Africa Back to the Global Badminton Stage at the Uber Cup

South Africa’s national women’s badminton team ends a 14-year hiatus by competing in the Uber Cup, led by veteran player Johanita Scholtz.

South African badminton star Johanita Scholtz is leading the charge as the national women’s team prepares for their long-awaited return to the Uber Cup in Denmark. This marks a historic milestone for the country, which is ending a 14-year drought in this prestigious global team competition. Scholtz, who currently holds the top rank in South Africa and the third position in Africa, believes that the squad is perfectly positioned to make a statement on the international stage.

She is joined by a talented and well-balanced roster that includes Amy Ackerman, Elmé de Villiers, Anri Schoones, and Chloe Lai. According to Scholtz, the team chemistry and competitive sharpness necessary for such a high-stakes environment were cultivated during recent domestic events, specifically the SA Open and the Melvill Cup held at John Barrable Hall. By participating in these local tournaments, the athletes were able to refine their strategic combinations and identify technical areas that needed improvement before traveling to Denmark. The qualification for the Uber Cup was hard-earned during the All Africa Men’s and Women’s Team Championships held in Botswana earlier this year. Their victory in Botswana secured them the right to represent the continent, a responsibility that Scholtz and her teammates do not take lightly. The team is currently bracing for a formidable challenge in Group B, where they are scheduled to face top-tier international powerhouses including Japan, Malaysia, and Ukraine. While Scholtz acknowledges the immense difficulty of facing such high-ranking opponents, she remains entirely committed to the team mission. She emphasizes that the group is not traveling to Denmark merely to participate but to compete with tenacity and pride. The squad is determined to uphold the national flag and demonstrate the progress South African badminton has made over the last decade, viewing this tournament as a vital step in re-establishing their presence among the global elite. Reflecting on her recent participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she served as the sole badminton representative for South Africa, Scholtz noted that the high-intensity environment of the Games provided her with invaluable insights. She pointed out that the mental fortitude and physical demands of Olympic-level competition have given her a realistic perspective on what is required to excel against world-class players. This experience has fueled her belief that South Africa belongs on the world stage and that with the right preparation and focus, the gap between them and the higher-ranked nations can be bridged. As the team prepares for their opening match against Japan, the spirit within the camp is one of cautious optimism and relentless determination. The return to the Uber Cup is more than just a tournament; it is a declaration that South African badminton is on an upward trajectory and ready to challenge the world's best





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