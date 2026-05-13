Joe Nina Shares Heartfelt Goodbye to Maria McCloy After Reunion at 50th Birthday Party

Joe Nina, a 90s song star, expressed his shock at the passing of Maria McCloy, a successful serial entrepreneur and fashion and arts stalwart in South Africa. The pair had recently reunited at McCloy's 50th birthday party earlier this year.

Joe Nina has expressed his shock at the passing of Maria McCloy. News of entertainment, fashion and arts stalwart Maria McCloy has left a reverberating effect in South Africa’s culture scene.

But none felt quite like 90s song star Joe Nina who shared a heartfelt goodbye to the star. Nina said the news was a shock to him as the pair had recently reunited at her 50th birthday party earlier this year.

“A friend of hers called me to surprise Maria and it was so beautiful to see her. It was a beautiful evening and even Thanidswa Mazwai and Thebe was there. After that she sent two t-shirts from her designs but I didn’t know it was a goodbye. ” Serial entrepreneur Maria McCloy has found success with her line of designer accessories recycled from Chinese-manufactured plastic bags.

Sharing his thoughts on their last moments together, Nina says Maria had left him with the words that they would be inextricably linked for a long time.

“I was telling her how proud I am of all the work she’s done and she said, ‘you know, we gonna love each other for life. ’ And I agreed and said we gonna love each other for life because I really cared and appreciated her. Even though it was not in an intimate relationship, it was a big brother and little sister love.





TimesLIVE / 🏆 28. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Joe Nina Maria Mccloy Reunion 50Th Birthday Party Designer Accessories Chinese-Manufactured Plastic Bags Recycled Big Brother And Little Sister Love South Africa’S Culture Scene Entertainment Industry Arts World

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Media giant Maria McCloy dies at 50 after heart failureBeloved DJ, publicist and fashion designer remembered for her vibrant spirit and creative impact

Read more »

5 things to know about Maria McCloyFrom Joe Nina’s ‘Ding Dong’ to fashion collabs next to Thebe Magugu, we look back at the star’s trailblazing moments

Read more »

South African designer Maria McCloy passes away at 50 after heart failureSouth Africa has lost one of its most vibrant and versatile personalities with the untimely passing of Maria McCloy, a celebrated designer, publicist, and DJ, Cape {town} Etc reports. At the age of 50, McCloy succumbed to heart failure on Tuesday evening, 12 May 2026, at Milpark Hospital, leaving a profound void in the lives of those who knew her.

Read more »

Publicist Maria McCloy dies at 50McCloy will be remembered for her work as a deejay, publicist and fashion designer.

Read more »