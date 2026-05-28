Joe 'Ferrari' Sibanyoni's Extortion Case Moves to Delmas Court Amid Safety Concerns

Joe 'Ferrari' Sibanyoni, a prominent taxi boss, and his co-accused appeared in the Delmas Magistrates' Court on Thursday, May 28, after their extortion and money laundering case was moved from Kwaggafontein due to safety concerns. The case proceeded despite Sibanyoni's attempt to interdict his warrant of arrest. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) transferred the case due to safety and security concerns, raising questions over prosecutorial and magisterial misconduct, and intimidation attempts. The defence has argued that the warrant of arrest was unlawful and an abuse of process. The matter has been postponed to September 1, 2026, with the accused ordered to attend all court proceedings, refrain from interfering with witnesses, report to the police, and not commit any offences while out on bail.

Joe 'Ferrari' Sibanyoni , a prominent taxi boss, and his co-accused appeared in the Delmas Magistrates' Court on Thursday, May 28, after their extortion and money laundering case was moved from Kwaggafontein due to safety concerns .

The case proceeded despite Sibanyoni's attempt to interdict his warrant of arrest. Sibanyoni, known for his love of luxurious cars and influential leadership positions in the taxi industry, is alleged to have demanded protection fees from mining businessman Thengane Thomas Ntuli, threatening to shut down his business if he failed to comply. The funds were allegedly laundered via M&J Sons, an entity owned by Sibanyoni. Sibanyoni maintains a legitimate business relationship with Ntuli and has denied the allegations.

The case has raised questions over prosecutorial and magisterial misconduct, and intimidation attempts, after Sibanyoni was released when the matter first appeared in court. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) announced the transfer of the case to Delmas Magistrates' Court due to safety and security concerns. The defence has argued that the warrant of arrest issued against Sibanyoni and his co-accused was unlawful and an abuse of process.

The matter has been postponed to September 1, 2026, with the accused ordered to attend all court proceedings, refrain from interfering with witnesses, report to the police, and not commit any offences while out on bail. The case is one of many involving alleged 'taxi mafias' and criminal business forums across industries, with businesses pressured to pay protection fees or a share of their profits to continue operating





dailymaverick / 🏆 3. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Joe 'Ferrari' Sibanyoni Extortion Money Laundering Taxi Industry National Prosecuting Authority Warrant Of Arrest Magistrates' Court Safety Concerns Prosecutorial Misconduct

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Conduct of magistrate in Joe Sibanyoni case 'injudicious', says NPA headNational Director of Public Prosecutions, advocate Andy Mothibi, says the conduct of the chief magistrate in the matter against Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni and others was “injudicious”.

Read more »

Joe Sibanyoni case to be re-enrolledThe extortion case against Joe Sibanyoni will be re-enrolled after being struck off.

Read more »

Why the NPA is complaining about the magistrate in the Joe Sibanyoni extortion caseAuthority unhappy with magistrate’s conduct in court

Read more »

Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni seeks to interdict his arrest for extortionMpumalanga taxi boss Joe 'Ferrari' Sibanyoni seeks to halt his re-arrest for extortion

Read more »