Joe Cole Brands Bafana Bafana's Tactics as 'Braindead' After 2-0 Defeat to Mexico

Former England international Joe Cole has criticized Bafana Bafana's tactics in their 2-0 defeat to Mexico in the 2026 Fifa World Cup. Cole described the team's decision to play out from the back as braindead, while Golden Arrows head coach Manqoba Mngqithi also expressed his disappointment with the team's performance.

Former England international Joe Cole has branded Bafana Bafana 's decision to try and play out from the back against a high-pressing Mexico as braindead. Bafana lost 2-0 to Mexico in the opening match of the 2026 Fifa World Cup at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City on Thursday.

Hugo Broos' side looked jittery in trying to pass the ball through the lines from the first whistle. And Mexico took a ninth minute lead after Sphephelo Sithole conceded possession and Julian Quinones scored for the hosts. You are the underdogs, you are going to play Mexico in Mexico City, I'm assuming the message is no mistakes, Cole told Netflix's The Rest Is Football. They played the ball into midfield before and nearly got caught, and then they got caught.

You just thought to yourself it's braindead ... South Africa just self-destructed. Bafana also drew criticism, meanwhile, from Golden Arrows head coach Manqoba Mngqithi. Bafana head coach Hugo Broos went into the game with a back five, which is not the norm for his time in charge.

Broos did play two strikers - Lyle Foster and Iqraam Rayners - but Mngqithi was particularly critical of the fact that all three of Bafana's midfielders were defensive-minded. I think we never came to this game to play, to showcase what South Africa is capable of, Mngqithi told SABC Sport. You are already playing with five at the back and you have a tall striker and another striker, without any creative players in midfield.

All three midfielders are defensive players and even worse, Sithole was the central of the three. That is where we were exposed, technically he was exposed a lot in that position. When you look at Oswin Appollis coming on he took a shot, and it was a good shot, when the team was two men down. Bafana had both Sithole and Themba Zwane red carded in the second half.

What could have happened if he had unleashed Appollis earlier or brought in Moremi for Rayners or Magkopa for Foster earlier. There was the moment when Khuliso Mudau went past Cesar Montes Montes was sent off for a professional foul in stoppage time





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