Joburg Water Deploys Tankers for Ongoing Water Infrastructure Maintenance

Joburg Water has deployed water tankers to areas affected by the ongoing water infrastructure maintenance programme across greater Johannesburg.

Joburg Water has deployed water tankers to areas affected by the ongoing water infrastructure maintenance programme across greater Johannesburg. The maintenance work started on Friday and is expected to continue until Tuesday.

Community members can contact their councillors, call Johannesburg Water, or reach out through social media platforms. Shabalala emphasized that complaints are taken seriously and that any misconduct will be investigated. Some residents of the City of Tshwane are glad that the maintenance work on bulk infrastructure will improve water quality. They believe that this will provide clean water for the community, leading to better health and hygiene.

Johannesburg Water is urging residents to report any issues or concerns they may have during the maintenance period. The water utility is committed to ensuring that all residents have access to clean and safe water. In related news, residents in Nelmapius, east of Pretoria, are also looking forward to the maintenance work. They expect that it will lead to improved water quality and better health outcomes for the community.

Johannesburg Water is working hard to complete the maintenance work as quickly and efficiently as possible. The utility is committed to providing excellent service to all residents, even during challenging times. By working together, Johannesburg Water and the community can ensure that everyone has access to clean and safe water. The maintenance work is a necessary step towards achieving this goal.

Johannesburg Water is grateful for the support and cooperation of the community during this time. The utility is committed to continuing to provide excellent service to all residents, even during the maintenance period. By working together, Johannesburg Water and the community can achieve their goal of providing clean and safe water to all residents.

The maintenance work is expected to be completed by Tuesday, and Johannesburg Water is committed to ensuring that all residents have access to clean and safe water by then. In the meantime, residents are urged to report any issues or concerns they may have during the maintenance period. Johannesburg Water is committed to providing excellent service to all residents, even during challenging times.

By working together, the utility and the community can achieve their goal of providing clean and safe water to all residents





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