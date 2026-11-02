Johannesburg Water Crisis Enters Second Week as Residents Demand Action Before Elections

Thousands of Johannesburg residents have been without water for over 10 days as Joburg Water throttles supplies at 12 reservoirs. With local elections on November 4, residents and councillors criticize the city's response and demand better coordination.

Thousands of Johannesburg residents are entering a second week without reliable water, with some households reporting dry taps for more than 10 days. The crisis has affected southern, eastern, western and northern suburbs, turning cooking, cleaning and basic sanitation into daily struggles.

Joburg Water has been throttling supplies at 12 city reservoirs to support the recovery of systems under heavy demand pressure. On Tuesday, it announced an overnight improvement in some affected areas following strengthened technical interventions, but cautioned that restoration would be gradual to avoid overwhelming the network and draining reservoirs and towers. Restoration is currently in progress across impacted parts of the Sandton, Midrand, Randburg/Roodepoort, Commando, Central and Soweto systems, the utility said.

Also read Johannesburg Water Crisis Deepens as Level 1 Restrictions Proposed

Joburg Water Gradual Supply Restoration

It added that improved system capacity does not mean supply has been fully restored to all affected areas. Some customers may continue to experience low pressure or no water while reservoirs and towers recover. DA ward 66 councillor Carlos Da Rocha said the City of Joburg failed to coordinate its response to the crisis. He called for an effective crisis management structure to coordinate the response, improve communication and ensure that available water is distributed fairly among affected communities.

Advertisement

The absence of a dedicated crisis committee involving councillors, municipal officials and operational teams has made it difficult to coordinate interventions on the ground, he said. An irate Kensington resident described the situation as inhumane, accusing the city of failing to provide adequate alternative water supplies. I have been without a drop of water for 11 days now. It is inhumane.

My basic right to water is being violated, the resident said. Water tankers are nowhere to be seen, even though councillors have been begging for them. I was forced to buy a water container yesterday and must now pay a provider 45c a litre to fill it up, all with money I just do not have. Da Rocha said the number of water tankers deployed was insufficient to meet demand, with some tankers running empty after servicing just one block.

This makes it difficult for ward representatives to coordinate with tanker operators and ensure that as many residents as possible receive water, he said. Stationary JoJo tanks were also not being refilled despite repeated requests, undermining their effectiveness as a reliable alternative for residents who miss water tanker deliveries.

Councillor Calls for Crisis Coordination

The city could reduce the impact of the crisis by introducing a controlled distribution system, such as temporarily closing reservoirs at night to allow levels to recover before releasing supplies into the distribution network. I would rather have residents receive water for a couple of hours a day than have them constantly chasing water tankers, Da Rocha said. In Ivory Park, Fana Mabalane's household went seven days without water. This is extremely unbearable.

Advertisement

There has been no water since last week. What are we supposed to do now? Imagine our sanitation system, especially with no water. This is wrong, Mabalane said.

Another Ivory Park resident, Nombuso Sambo, said her household also went seven days without supply. Since the water stopped on Sunday last week, we have been struggling. I stay with my sister, and we were forced to use the money we were saving to buy water, Sambo said. People must use their voting rights on Wednesday to address the service delivery problems we are facing here in Johannesburg.

Frustration Before Local Elections

Another resident, who asked not to be identified, questioned the state of municipal services just days before the November 4 Local Government Elections. We are only days away from the local government elections, but this is what we get from the very same people we are supposed to vote for. I am really disappointed. We cannot live like this, the resident said.

The resident added that the water crisis was unfolding alongside other service delivery problems, including uncollected rubbish, sewage flowing through parts of the township and deteriorating roads. Joburg Water said high-level engagements with relevant stakeholders were continuing to support coordinated interventions aimed at stabilising water supply. Its technical teams were also monitoring the performance of affected systems and adjusting interventions where necessary. The utility warned that residents should not expect an immediate return to normal supply.