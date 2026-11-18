Joburg Water will introduce Level 2 water restrictions across Johannesburg from Saturday, banning garden watering and other non-essential uses, to cut daily demand by 200 million litres.

Johannesburg Water will introduce Level 2 water restrictions across the city from Saturday, 21 November 2026. The utility said the measures are needed to curb consumption and prevent further instability in daily water supplies.

The restrictions will prohibit residents from watering gardens, lawns, parks and public spaces throughout the day. Hosing down driveways, paved surfaces and sidewalks will also be banned, as will using municipal drinking water to dampen building sand. The measures apply to households, businesses, institutions and all other consumers across Johannesburg. Joburg Water said it is targeting a reduction of 200 million litres in daily water demand.

Also read Joburg Water announces Level 2 restrictions in the city from Saturday

Garden Watering Ban Tightens Measures

The entity said the water supply system remains under pressure because high demand places a strain on the available treated bulk water supply from Rand Water. This affects the ability of reservoirs and towers to maintain sufficient storage and recover following supply interruptions. The garden-watering ban tightens existing measures under Level 1 restrictions, which allowed limited watering hours.

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The announcement follows Tshwane's decision on Monday to introduce Level 2 water restrictions in its metro, while the City of Cape Town is implementing Level 1 restrictions for similar reasons. The introduction of restrictions follows an appeal earlier this month by the Gauteng Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs for municipalities to implement and enforce Level 2 water restrictions.

Department Urges Municipalities Assess Supply

The department urged municipalities to assess their water supply and demand conditions and introduce appropriate measures in line with municipal by-laws and prescribed procedures. Joburg Water said it had assessed the city's water supply and demand conditions following a letter from the department. It said restrictions alone would not be enough to address pressure on the system. The utility will complement demand-reduction efforts with leak repairs, pressure management and public education campaigns.

It will also introduce flow-management measures targeting a 20% reduction in supply volumes in deemed-consumption and prepaid-meter areas. Similar interventions will be considered in other high-consumption areas where restrictions fail to deliver the necessary reduction in demand. The entity said measures would be implemented alongside safeguards to protect residents' access to basic water supplies.

Safeguards Ensure Basic Water Access

These safeguards include ensuring households retain access to a basic water supply, giving affected communities advance notice of planned interruptions in accordance with applicable service standards and providing alternative water supplies where interruptions last longer than 24 hours. Meanwhile, the approved 2026/27 Level 2 water restriction tariffs will only take effect on December 1, 2026. The entity clarified that the tariff commencement date is separate from the start of the restrictions and associated technical interventions.

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The utility called on residents, businesses and institutions to take the restrictions seriously, warning that widespread cooperation will be critical to easing demand and restoring stability to the city's water supply network. It said every resident, business, institution and City department has a role to play, and that every litre saved helps reservoirs recover and supports more reliable access to water for all communities.