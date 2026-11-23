Johannesburg will elect its speaker and mayor on Friday after 270 councillors from 21 parties were sworn in and agreed to postpone the vote amid ongoing coalition negotiations.

Johannesburg will elect its political leadership on Friday as parties continue negotiating coalition agreements, with no certainty over who will govern or be mayor. A total of 270 councillors from 21 political parties were sworn in at the inaugural council sitting in Braamfontein on Monday.

DA Requests Postponement Of Voting

Parties then unanimously agreed to postpone the remaining agenda items, including the election of the speaker and mayor. The sitting followed letters from the DA and its lawyers to city manager Floyd Brink requesting a postponement of the voting-in of the office bearers amid ongoing coalition negotiations. The DA's Johannesburg regional chairperson, Luyolo Mphithi, told Sowetan the party had not given up, despite speculation about an agreement between the ANC and ActionSA.

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"We have not thrown in the towel. We are still very much hopeful. We are still very much fighting for the people of Johannesburg," he said.

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"We have not said we are agreeing or conceding to any form of coalitions that have been spoken about in the media. " The ANC's Joburg regional secretary, Sasabona Manganye, said their priority was to agree with other parties on a common programme. "We have left the issue of leadership positions for the provincial and national structures to determine. Our main interest is holding the coalition together for the sake of the people of Johannesburg.

EFF Prioritises Service Delivery Over Positions

" The EFF's Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng said coalition negotiations were continuing. "What we know for sure, through our CIC and president Julius Malema's explanation, is that we will not prioritise individual party positions that would be detrimental to services and service delivery for the people of Johannesburg," she said. "That is a principle we abide by, and the transparency will come once these coalition talks have been analysed. " Mofokeng cautioned that agreements would remain uncertain until councillors voted.

"Remember, we will all come here thinking we know what we have agreed to. Until the vote happens in council and those agreements are affirmed by the votes, we actually do not know," she said.

Rise Mzansi Meets Parties To Stabilise Cities

"But we do know that, as the EFF, we have the capacity to lead Johannesburg through the mayoral position, we have the capacity to run this council as a professional, administratively sound organisation through the speaker's role, for example. " Rise Mzansi's Makashule Gana, who attended the swearing-in of the party's five councillors, including Lukhona Mnguni, said parties were finding common ground.

He confirmed that Rise Mzansi had met parties including the ANC, ActionSA, the EFF, MK, Bosa, the ATM and the SACP.

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"I don't want there to be any suspicion that we are meeting secretly in dark corners," he said. "We are talking, and we think we can stabilise Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and the other municipalities in Gauteng where Rise Mzansi has representation. " Gana said negotiations would accelerate over the next 48 hours. "I'm confident that by the end of Wednesday, there will be a clearer direction on where these parties are finding each other," he said.

City Manager Confirms Election Deferral To Friday

Speaking after the sitting, city manager Brink said all parties had agreed to defer the election of office bearers.

"Towards the end of the meeting, there was a request to defer all other items, including the election of office bearers, to another date. " He said council rules required three calendar days' notice, taking the next sitting to Friday. "When we return on Friday, I will be the presiding officer until the election of the speaker.

Once the speaker is elected, I will vacate the chair, and the newly elected speaker will oversee the election of the other office bearers, including the mayor.

" Asked whether the postponement was intended to allow coalition negotiations to conclude, Brink said: "No, not necessarily. " He also pointed to the time taken by the swearing-in process and confirmed receiving letters from the DA on Saturday, followed by further correspondence from the party's lawyers on Sunday evening. ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba was seen enjoying the moment at the Constance Connie Bapela council chamber in Braamfontein on Monday after the inaugural sitting of the 2026-2031 Johannesburg city council.