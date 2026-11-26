Johannesburg metro police say most major roads and crossings have reopened after severe thunderstorms, but motorists are urged to be cautious as more rain is expected on Thursday and the ground is saturated.

Johannesburg metro police say water levels have receded in some areas and most major roads and crossings have been reopened after severe thunderstorms on Wednesday night.

Johannesburg motorist safety warnings

However, motorists are still being urged to use extreme caution on Thursday because heavy rains are expected to persist. JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the ground is already saturated, so additional rainfall could rapidly trigger fresh localised flooding. He advised motorists to drive safely on flood-prone roads and previously submerged crossings. Areas of concern include Witkoppen Road Bridge in Fourways, Belgrave Street Bridge in Bryanston, and the Allandale Road on-ramp to the N1 Freeway in Midrand.

Also read Joburg flash floods close bridges and major roads as heavy rain continues

Vincent Tshabalala Road, also known as London Road, other roads in Alexandra, and Marlboro Drive in Kelvin are also on the list. Motorists are also reminded to remain vigilant at known flood-prone hotspots. These include Joe Slovo Drive and Currey Street in Doornfontein, the M1 Double-Decker Section in the Johannesburg Inner City, and Klipspruit Valley Road in Orlando, Soweto. Other hotspots are Mzilikazi Street in Mofolo, Soweto, and Abu Baker Asvat Drive in Lenasia.

Advertisement

In Riverlea, road users are urged to steer clear of Nasrec Road between Main Reef and Dunlin Drive. Fihla said people should not drive or walk through flooded bridges, ramps, underpasses, or overflowing streams. He said motorists should reduce their speed, approach washed-out debris, mud, and potholes with care, and be on the lookout for potential open manholes left behind by the storm.

Pedestrians and motorists are advised not to walk or drive over low-lying bridges, underpasses or overflowing streams if water levels rise again. They should rather use alternative routes on higher ground. Motorists should keep their headlights on to increase visibility and maintain an extended following distance. All out-of-order traffic lights should be treated as four-way stops.

Impact of flooding across Gauteng

The heavy downpours have left parts of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane flooded. Homes, cars and road infrastructure have been damaged. Some stormwater drains remain blocked and uncleaned. In Alexandra, videos shared on social media showed vehicles being submerged and swept along by floodwater.

Some residents also reported water entering their homes, with people forced to escape through their roofs. In Ekurhuleni, the city has confirmed 15 water-rescue incidents and five incidents involving fallen trees. At the Gugulethu informal settlement, the entire area is flooded, and most structures have been washed away. Tshwane emergency management services has also urged residents to stay away from flooded roads, bridges and swollen streams.

Advertisement

Weather forecast and emergency contacts

The South African Weather Service forecasts more isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers over Gauteng on Thursday, so the risk of further flooding remains a concern. Residents are encouraged to contact the City of Johannesburg Emergency services for life-threatening emergencies or trapped vehicles on 011 375 5911, 10177, or 112. Fallen trees, roadway debris, flooded roads, damaged traffic signals or blocked storm drains can be reported to the Johannesburg Roads Agency on 0860 562 874.

A Level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms was in effect from noon to 10.59pm on Tuesday, November 24, across parts of northern KwaZulu-Natal, with flooding, hail, damaging winds and lightning possible. Repairs and technical assessments are under way at three Soweto public health facilities after heavy rain and hail caused flooding and building damage on 17 November 2026.

The South African Weather Service has also issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms in parts of Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Gauteng and North West, with heavy rain, hail, damaging winds and lightning possible.