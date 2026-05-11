Joburg Mayor Dada Morero: Shop Owners Fled Demolition of Illegal Structures

Joburg mayor Dada Morero announced the demolition of illegal structures in the Joburg CBD, stating that shop owners fled as they could not prove permission to erect their structures. The city is dealing with bylaw enforcement to ensure compliance with the bylaws and bring back law and order in the city.

According to Morero, the shop owners fled as they could not produce documents to prove permission to erect the structures. Small Street in the Joburg CBD is chaotic after the City conducted an unannounced demolition of illegal structures on Monday.

The structures in question were built by shop owners without the city's permission as they sought to expand their shops. According to the official X account of Joburg mayor Dada Morero, the shop owners fled because they could not produce documents proving the legality of their structures.

"We are here today with MMCs, JMPD, Joburg Water, JPC, and JRA and are demolishing all these illegal structures that are here. We are dealing with bylaw enforcement to ensure compliance with the bylaws. As we said, we are going to be dealing with lawlessness in"This is part and parcel of our programme to enforce the bylaws of Johannesburg.

All the owners have disappeared, indicating that no one could prove beyond a reasonable doubt that they have been approved to build these structures and operate in this area. We are removing them to ensure that we bring back law and order in our city.





TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Joburg CBD Demolition Illegal Structures Shop Owners Permission Enforce Bylaws Lawlessness Law And Order

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Joburg’s crumbling roads fuel R115bn maintenance backlogZama zamas, sinkholes and ageing infrastructure are pushing the city deeper into crisis

Read more »

Samwu implores ANC to rein in ‘cowboy’ GodongwanaUnion asks party to intervene after finance minister tells Joburg to cancel wage deal

Read more »

‘Joburg is definitely not bankrupt’ — Morero takes on Godongwana over City’s financesJoburg Mayor Dada Morero defended the City’s financial health after a community meeting in Naturena on Thursday evening. This was in response to a scathing letter by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, who threatened to withhold the City’s next equitable share tranche.

Read more »

Joburg spends R23.6m moving City’s most valuable art to location with security concernsMayor Dada Morero’s commitment to spending R50m on restoring the Johannesburg Art Gallery was welcomed by residents and art lovers. Almost half, however, will be spent on preparing to relocate the artworks.

Read more »