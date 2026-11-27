Johannesburg council reconvenes Friday to elect ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba as mayor under a coalition involving ActionSA, the ANC, the EFF and the MK Party, with the DA moving to opposition benches in all three Gauteng metros despite winning the largest share of the vote.

Johannesburg council is reconvening on Friday to elect its new leadership, setting the stage for ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba to return as mayor seven years after he last held the office.

The vote was delayed from Monday after political parties requested more time to conclude coalition negotiations. Those talks have now been finalised. The coalition agreement involves ActionSA, the African National Congress (ANC), the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party. The deal has cleared the political path for Mashaba, who served as Mayor of Johannesburg from 2016 to 2019 under the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Also read ActionSA’s Mashaba confident Moya will return to Tshwane’s mayoral office

Mashaba to Return as ActionSA Mayor

This time he is set to be elected under the banner of his own party, ActionSA. In Tshwane, the same coalition arrangement has already produced results. ActionSA's Nasiphi Moya was re-elected as executive mayor, while EFF treasurer-general Omphile Maotwe was elected as the city's deputy mayor. Mashaba said the coalition's success in Tshwane is a sign of what is to come.

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"This is the beginning of unleashing the potential of our people. It started with Dr Moya, and you will see more in the next few years," Mashaba said. He also said the ANC has been delaying proceedings in Johannesburg, but confirmed the deal is done. With the coalition agreement signed, the same arrangement is expected to extend to Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni on Friday.

In Johannesburg, Mashaba's proposed return will be followed by the election of the remaining executive leadership. Sources indicate the coalition will throw its weight behind the ANC's Mziyanda Mketsu for the mayoral position, according to a previous IOL report. In Ekurhuleni, crime activist Xolani Khumalo is set to take up the role of deputy mayor and head of Community Safety. Mashaba confirmed ActionSA's proposed candidate for the position.

Coalition Deal Shuts Out DA

The party has positioned the appointments as part of a broader push to unlock potential in local government. Despite the DA garnering the highest number of votes in Gauteng metros, the party will occupy opposition benches in all three councils. It won the largest share of the vote but failed to secure the coalition agreements needed to govern in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. The DA previously governed Johannesburg through Mashaba between 2016 and 2019.

The reconvened Johannesburg council meeting on Friday is expected to finalise the city's new leadership. Mashaba's return marks a political comeback seven years after he walked away from office. The coalition parties have described the arrangement as a fresh start for the province's metropolitan councils.