Bidvest McCarthy may cut about 300 jobs while Continental considers closing its Gqeberha tyre plant, affecting 950 workers, amid warnings of a wider jobs bloodbath.

Motor retailer Bidvest McCarthy and tyre maker Continental are moving ahead with restructuring that could cost about 1,250 jobs in South Africa. The Motor Industry Staff Association is in a section 189A process with Bidvest McCarthy over about 300 possible retrenchments.

Continental said last week it is considering closing its Gqeberha plant, potentially affecting 950 workers. Continental cited underutilisation of local production capacity that had failed to improve over several years despite extensive turnaround efforts. The company said the proposed closure could affect about 950 employees. It has started a formal section 189A consultation process under the Labour Relations Act to explore viable alternatives and measures to reduce the impact on workers.

Also read Bidvest McCarthy and Continental Job Losses Signal Impending Economic Crisis

Continental Gqeberha plant closure timeline

Should no viable alternative emerge, Continental said operations at the Gqeberha site could be discontinued by early 2027. The plant has made tyres in Gqeberha since 1947, producing various brands over the decades. Continental said intensifying price competition from low-cost imports and increasingly challenging market conditions had worsened the trend. The development follows Goodyear's closure of its Kariega tyre plant in August 2025, which affected more than 900 workers.

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Before that, Continental's ContiTech division closed its conveyor belt factory in Kariega, while Bridgestone shut its Port Elizabeth plant in 2020. Nelson Mandela Bay business chamber CEO Denise van Huyssteen said the cumulative impact effectively wipes out tyre manufacturing in the Eastern Cape, leaving only two tyre manufacturing facilities in South Africa, in Brits and Ladysmith.

Van Huyssteen said she was deeply concerned by the section 189A process relating to a proposal to permanently close Continental's manufacturing plant in Nelson Mandela Bay. She said the developments underscored concerns about the vulnerability of the automotive ecosystem and the growing risk of further de-industrialisation. South Africa is increasingly unable to compete with low-cost imports, she said. Misa, which has 75,000 members, said Bidvest McCarthy's restructuring comes amid significant changes in South Africa's automotive retail industry.

Bidvest McCarthy restructuring Chinese brands

Declining sales of traditional vehicle brands and the growing presence of Chinese and Indian carmakers are forcing established dealership groups to reconsider their business models. Bidvest McCarthy is one of South Africa's largest motor retailers, with a trading history going back more than 100 years. Misa CEO for operations Martlé Keyter said Bidvest McCarthy was restructuring its divisions to accommodate changing market dynamics throughout the automotive value chain while incorporating more Chinese and Indian vehicle brands into its portfolio.

She said behind every one of the 300 potentially affected positions is an employee with financial responsibilities, a family and an uncertain future. She said the human impact of restructuring cannot be lost sight of. Keyter said Misa recognises that businesses must adapt to changing market conditions to remain competitive and sustainable. But she said restructuring should never automatically translate into retrenchments.

Every reasonable alternative must be thoroughly explored before jobs are sacrificed, she said. Keyter said Misa was committed to meaningful consultation and that retrenchments must be the last resort. Labour analyst and DA spokesperson on employment and labour Michael Bagraim said unions needed to refer the retrenchment notices to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration. He said these are large numbers and labour must approach the CCMA to see how jobs can be saved.

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CCMA role saving jobs from retrenchments

The CCMA has an excellent record of saving jobs and senior commissioners who can work on saving those jobs, he said. Bagraim said the second step is to look at the department of employment and labour and whether it can release funds to reskill affected workers completely and put them in other businesses. He said he knows the department is not advertising this programme because funds are low, but it is there.

He warned the looming retrenchments were just the beginning of what is to come in 2027. Bagraim said more mass retrenchments are expected next year as Agoa exclusion kicks in, with more job losses expected in farming and manufacturing. We are on course for a massive jobs bloodbath, he said. The US announced on November 2 that, after a review of eligibility criteria, South Africa would be removed from Agoa on January 1 2027.

Agoa allowed South Africa to export qualifying automotive, manufacturing and agricultural goods to the US duty-free. The retrenchments add to South Africa's worsening unemployment crisis, with the joblessness rate at 33.7%, or 44% when discouraged job seekers are factored in. Business Day reported in February that Misa had approached the courts to block vehicle retailer and importer Motus from embarking on a retrenchment process and effecting unilateral changes to employment terms and remuneration.

Analysts and business leaders warned the looming retrenchments at Bidvest McCarthy and Continental could be the tip of the iceberg in an impending jobs bloodbath across several sectors of the economy.