Job Opportunity: Systems Engineer

A leading provider of Electronic Systems is seeking a strong Systems Engineer to manage requirements and interface between sub systems and speciality Engineers within the systems development process.

A leading provider of Electronic Systems is seeking a strong Systems Engineer to manage requirements and interface between sub systems and speciality Engineers within the systems development process .

The successful candidate will be responsible for analysing requirements to ensure completeness, feasibility, and alignment between sub systems. They will also be required to elicit, document, and manage requirements from Technical Product Managers. A Bachelor's degree in Engineering or a similar tertiary qualification, along with Systems Engineering courses and 3+ years of experience in development, preferably in the Military EW domain for Airborne and/or Naval and/or Land, is essential.

Prior experience with DOORS or similar Requirements Management tools is also necessary. The role includes sub system requirements management, sub system integration, system testing, technical problem solving, configuring hardware and software components according to specified requirements, diagnosing and resolving technical issues that arise in systems or sub systems. The Systems Engineer will be responsible for managing the product verification and validation process, including testing, in conjunction with internal stakeholders.

They will also manage the product requirements management, product integration, verification, validation, and industrialisation processes. The successful candidate will take leading roles in integration activities, verification, and validation of technical requirements.

Additionally, they will assist Marketing with Technical documentation, technical inputs, and specifications. Financial Management responsibilities will include providing inputs for R&D planning with regards to 'new' system compliance against established product requirements. The ideal candidate will possess knowledge in Development Processes and Product Management processes, Model Based System Engineering, critical thinking, and problem solving. A strong work ethic and professionalism are also essential for this role.

The company is looking for a candidate with more than 3 years' experience in development and more than 3 years' competence and prior experience with DOORS or similar Requirements Management tools. The successful candidate will be a key player in the systems development process, ensuring that all requirements are met and that the system is delivered on time and within budget





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Systems Engineer Requirements Management DOORS Systems Development Process Model Based System Engineering

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