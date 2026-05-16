Job Opportunity: Java Technical Lead for Enterprise Applications in South Africa

A leading client is seeking an experienced Java Technical Lead to develop web and mobile solutions for top South African organizations. This role involves full-cycle software development, integration of new technologies, and mentorship.

A prominent client in South Africa is actively looking for an experienced Java Technical Lead to develop cutting-edge web and mobile applications for major organizations.

The Java Technical Lead will leverage expertise in modern frameworks to shape and execute full software development life cycles, from initial design and analysis to project scoping and estimation. The role also involves spearheading research and integration of new technological advancements to ensure continuous improvement and deliver top-tier solutions. Candidates must have a minimum of 6 years of experience in enterprise-level software engineering, along with a deep understanding of fundamental engineering principles and a strong commitment to clean coding practices.

Experience in building and designing applications for enterprise environments is crucial, as is the ability to adapt to various technological tools and workflows. The ideal candidate will also excel in bridging the communication gap between technical teams and non-technical stakeholders, fostering collaboration and clarity.

Additionally, a passion for mentorship and coaching peers to elevate their skills will be highly valued. Interested candidates who meet these specifications are encouraged to submit their CVs via email. For further inquiries, the IT recruitment team can be reached directly, or interested applicants may explore additional opportunities by visiting the company’s official website. Applicants should ensure they include the relevant reference number in their response.

Only those shortlisted for further consideration will be contacted. If no response is received within three days, applicants may assume their application was unsuccessful





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Java Technical Lead Software Engineering Enterprise Solutions Full SDLC Mentorship

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Java Technical Lead sought for high-quality software applicationsA leading South African organization is inviting candidates for a Java Technical Lead position, focusing on building web and mobile applications. The role demands substantial experience in modern technology frameworks, software engineering fundamentals, and continuous improvement. Additionally, candidates should excel in clear and effective communication and be ready to mentor others.

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