Joao Fonseca Knocks Novak Djokovic Out of French Open

Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca has made history by knocking Novak Djokovic out of the French Open in the third round. Fonseca, 19, came from two sets down to win 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, 7-5 in a four-hour and 53-minute match.

Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca knocked Novak Djokovic out in the third round of the French Open on Friday to scupper the Serbian great's latest quest for a record 25th Grand Slam .

The 19-year-old Fonseca rallied from two sets down for the second straight match to stun Djokovic with a phenomenal display of power-hitting. Fonseca triumphed 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, 7-5 after four hours and 53 minutes to make it through to the last 16 of a major for the first time. Fonseca will next play two-time Roland Garros runner-up Casper Ruud or American 24th seed Tommy Paul.

Djokovic's exit comes a day after the shock elimination of world No 1 and red-hot title favourite Jannik Sinner. It means there will be a first-time men's Grand Slam champion this year at the French Open, ending a run of nine successive majors won by Sinner or Carlos Alcaraz. Djokovic has been stuck on 24 majors since the 2023 US Open and may not get a better chance to add to that haul.

Two-time defending champion Alcaraz was already absent in Paris due to injury. Alexander Zverev, a three-time Grand Slam finalist, is best placed to capitalise on the wide open draw. The second seed plays Frenchman Quentin Halys in the night session





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