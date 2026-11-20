JMPD chief superintendent Emosacia Rikhotso told the Madlanga commission she feared for her life while exposing an alleged syndicate involving Hawks officials and JMPD members targeting business people, and denied bribery allegations.

Johannesburg metro police department chief superintendent Emosacia Rikhotso testified at the Madlanga commission that she feared for her life and was afraid to expose an alleged syndicate targeting business people.

The commission is investigating allegations of criminal interference in the criminal justice system. Rikhotso alleged that some Hawks officials, JMPD members and their informants worked together to rob business people of their money. Picture: Sowetan/Thulani Mbele. Asked to explain how the alleged syndicate operated, Rikhotso appeared hesitant, prompting commission chair Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga to press her for an explanation.

Also read JMPD chief Rikhotso tells Madlanga Commission she feared for her life over alleged R250,000 bribe

She said: Oh, I didn't understand the commission. They target the business people and informers tell them that the victim will be travelling on a certain road with money, and they target them and rob them of their money. When asked to identify those involved, Rikhotso requested to provide the names in-camera. She also wrote down the name of the person she feared on a piece of paper, which she shared only with the commission.

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Rikhotso Denies Bribery Allegations

Rikhotso is implicated in allegations that she attempted to bribe Eric Mashala, a Hawks investigator involved in the arrest of JMPD officer Eric Mphahlele. Mphahlele was accused of stealing R1.5m from Nawazish Ali Raja in August 2023. The alleged bribery plot involved Rikhotso, her colleague Emmaculate Phokoane and Hawks officials, including Capt Matimu Mabunda.

However, Rikhotso denied attempting to bribe the investigators to make the case against Mphahlele disappear. She said: I did not offer any bribery to the investigators to squash or facilitate the disappearance of the case docket in the criminal case against Mr Mphahlele. I did not offer any bribery money to anyone in this regard. The commission questioned why she would have given investigators an account that implicated her if the allegations were not true.

Rikhotso replied: I was scared for my life. I was told that this is a syndicate. I was told that Inspector Emma is one of the people in the syndicate, and it is a group, and they had informers. I was scared that I would be killed.

Investigator Details Bribery Offers

Earlier in her testimony, Rikhotso told the commission that she could not recall the version of events she had previously given to the commission's investigators. Last week, Mashala testified that he received a call from Raja, who reported that Mphahlele had pulled him over and allegedly stolen R1.5m from his vehicle. Mashala said Mphahlele initially offered him and Capt Tauatswala a bribe during an interview at a Sasol garage on August 12 2023.

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Mashala testified: The second offer was made on 14 August 2023 by Inspector Emosacia Tintswalo Rikhotso. Mashala alleged that Rikhotso offered to arrange a payment of R250,000 to make the case docket against Mphahlele disappear. He further claimed that she wanted her own share included in the amount. Mashala said: I told her that Mr Mphahlele had already offered us an amount of R250,000.

Inspector Rikhotso said she would visit Mr Mphahlele in the cells to arrange matters. By this I understood her to mean she would meet with Mr Mphahlele to make arrangements for payment of the R250,000 to us [the investigators]. Rikhotso denied making the offer, saying she could not remember engaging with Mashala. She said: I didn't offer him a bribe.

Commission Investigation Continues

The Madlanga commission continues to investigate these serious allegations of criminal interference in the criminal justice system.