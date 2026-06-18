JMPD Busts Expired Food Repackaging Ring, Recovers Stolen Cables in Johannesburg CBD

JMPD uncovers an operation where expired perishable goods were being re-labeled with fake expiry dates using chemical thinners, and stolen municipal cables were found inside a building in Johannesburg CBD.

A major illicit operation involving the repackaging of expired perishable goods and the theft of municipal electrical cables was uncovered by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department ( JMPD ) during a targeted inner-city operation on Wednesday.

The discovery took place at a nondescript building located on the corner of Edith Cavell and Plein Streets in the Johannesburg Central Business District (CBD), an area that has been a focal point for law enforcement efforts to combat urban decay and illegal activities. According to JMPD spokesperson Superintendent Xolani Fihla, the operation was triggered when vendors fled upon seeing officers, leading the team to the building where the suspicious activities were being conducted.

Inside, investigators found large quantities of expired food items, including juice, yoghurt, and other dairy products, stacked haphazardly in a makeshift storage area. The products, which had clearly passed their use-by dates, were being treated with chemical thinners to erase the original expiry dates from their packaging, allowing for the application of fraudulent stickers with falsified, extended dates.

This dangerous practice, Fihla noted, posed a direct threat to public health, as unsuspecting consumers could purchase and consume these spoiled goods, potentially leading to food poisoning or other health complications. The chemical thinners themselves, often containing harsh solvents, raised additional concerns about contamination and unsafe handling practices. Beyond the food fraud, officers also discovered a cache of cut electrical cables inside the premises.

The cables, bearing markings consistent with municipal infrastructure, were strongly suspected to have been stolen from the city's power grid, contributing to the persistent issue of power disruptions and infrastructure theft that has plagued Johannesburg. The discovery of the cables underscored the interconnected nature of the illicit operations, with the same individuals likely involved in multiple criminal enterprises.

JMPD Chief of Police Commissioner Patrick Jaca condemned the operation, stating that it represented not only a violation of municipal bylaws but a deliberate assault on the health and safety of residents. He emphasized that such activities would not be tolerated and vowed to continue aggressive enforcement actions. All confiscated goods and cables were taken into police custody for further investigation, and authorities are pursuing leads to identify and apprehend those responsible.

The building itself has been secured, and the city is considering legal actions against the property owner for allowing such illegal activities to occur on the premises. This incident highlights the ongoing challenges faced by law enforcement in dealing with organized criminal networks that exploit urban spaces for profit at the expense of public well-being





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Johannesburg Expired Food Stolen Cables JMPD Food Fraud

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