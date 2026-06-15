JJ Spaun Eyes Back-To-Back US Open Titles at Shinnecock

The defending champion plans to use the resilience and precise putting that helped him win the US Open in 2023 to secure another title this week at Shinnecock Hills. His recent tour performances and mental shift underscore his preparation to confront the challenging course set by the USGA.

JJ Spaun has set his sights on repeating the triumph he earned at Oakmont last year, this time at Shinnecock Hills where the US Open is taking place.

In 2023 the 35‑year‑old American traveled through a tough first half of the final round, recording five bogeys before mounting a comeback that saw four birdies in the last six holes. The climax of his victory came when he tucked a 64‑foot birdie putt into the green on the par‑three finish, sealing the title. That performance was underpinned by a mindset of perseverance and a confidence that he could weather the pressure when it mattered most.

This year Spaun is determined to employ the same mental architecture that brought him success two years ago. He returned the guarding trophy to the US Golf Association before tee‑off, letting it serve as a reminder of what it took to claim a major. He speaks openly about the resilience required to survive the demanding conditions the USGA sets: deep roughs, wind, and fast greens that are designed to dissect any ball‑player.

In his own words, he intends to lean on the same hard‑won lessons from last season and keep his focus, never allowing the weight of expectation to turn him into a perfect but fragile competitor. Over the past season Spaun has accumulated a string of solid finishes on the PGA Tour.

After a third title at the Texas Open in April he has been in the top‑12 in forthcoming events, recording a best finish of fifth at Quail Hollow and a twelfth at the Memorial. He attributes this steadiness to a shift in his mental game, describing how he slipped back from the notion that perfection was the only path to success.

He reports that treating himself with a little more grace helped him avoid the shackles of self‑imposed pressure, allowing his skills to flourish. As he prepares for the challenges ahead, the former champion is aware of the historic company he could join if he secures another US Open crown. He would join the ranks of legends such as Brooks Koepka, Ben Hogan and Willie Anderson, the only man ever to win the event three times in a row.

Spaun's intent is simple: to replicate the blueprint that saw him rise in 2023, and to do it on a course that will test every club and every ounce of strategy





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