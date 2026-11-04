Jimmy Nevis Stages One-Night Roses & Thorns Show at The Baxter Theatre

Singer Jimmy Nevis returns with a reimagined one-night production mixing live music, storytelling and visuals, with actor Dean Smith playing four distinct characters.

Jimmy Nevis is taking Roses & Thorns back to the stage for a single performance at The Baxter Theatre on Saturday, 21 November 2026. The one-night show is a return for a production that first debuted in July, and this time it arrives in a reimagined format. Nevis, who created, performs in and produces the show, is bringing a new version of the work to audiences who have followed his music.

The production blends live music, theatrical storytelling and visual elements into one evening. Rather than presenting a traditional concert, Roses & Thorns uses songs, characters and staging to build a single narrative experience. The trigger for the return is the reimagining of the original debut, which reshapes how the music and drama fit together on stage.

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How the Reimagined Roses & Thorns Show Works

Roses & Thorns draws on songs from Jimmy Nevis's 14-year music catalogue. Those songs are performed live by a six-piece band, which gives the show its musical foundation. The music is not presented as a separate element but as part of the storytelling structure of the evening.

Award-winning actor Dean Smith portrays four distinct characters across the production. Each character offers a different perspective on themes including love, loss, violence, family, identity and hope. Through these shifting viewpoints, the show moves between personal experiences, allowing the audience to see the same emotional territory from several angles.

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Personal Stories Rooted in Cape Town Life

The production is rooted in Nevis's Cape Town background and his lived experience as a coloured man. It explores personal stories and community experiences, using music and theatre as the means of telling them. The show therefore draws its material from a specific place and a specific life rather than from a general theme.

Jimmy Nevis, a six-time SAMA nominee, has said that the show reflects the experiences people carry and the parts of themselves they do not always reveal. In his description, the production is about the things people carry, the experiences that shape them, and the different sides of themselves that they do not always show the world. That focus on hidden or unspoken sides of identity is central to what the production sets out to explore.

Creative Team Behind the One-Night Performance

Kim Blanché Adonis serves as director and scriptwriter for Roses & Thorns. Daniel Mpilo May Richards works as associate producer and scriptwriter. Darren Petersen is the musical director and producer, shaping how the band and songs come together in performance.

Jimmy Nevis holds the roles of creator, performer and producer, linking the music catalogue with the stories on stage. For longtime fans, the show offers a chance to hear his songs in a different setting. For theatre audiences, the production brings South African stories and contemporary music together in one evening at The Baxter Theatre on 21 November 2026.